After monopoly, Virat-Anushka & parents play Ludo; actor says 'I'm not losing', here's why

India is currently under a lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. With most citizens spending time at home, many of them have been taking to skills and activities they had not tried before. Celebrities have been keeping fans entertained with videos of daily chores like cooking, cleaning and more.

Not just that, many are spending some quality time with their loved ones. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been among those who have been regularly sharing what they have been up to during the stay at home phase. Be it Anushka giving Virat a haircut, the duo goofing around with funny poses for pics, or posing with their dog, fans have only got more reasons to love the power couple.

Another highlight of the couple’s isolation phase, has been playing games along with the actor’s parents. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star had earlier shared how the quartet had enjoyed a competitive game of monopoly. This time, the family went digital from board, as they enjoyed a game of ludo on an app.

Anushka shared a screenshot of the game, with actor, Virat, mother and father taking up blue, red, green and yellow pieces. Like the India captain winning the game of monopoly last time, he seemed in a good position to win this one too, with two of his pieces already in the centre, while the others were far away from it.

Anushka wrote that she was not losing, but the context was far deeper. The Dil Dhadakne Do star shared that she was going to win the battle against COVID-19, because she was staying at home and practising social distancing.

Here’s the post

Previously too, Anushka had shared an important message on the relevance of spending time with one’s near and dear ones, sharing laughs and developing stronger bonds, even after the pandemic is over, along with the snap of the family playing monopoly.

