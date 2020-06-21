Covid-19 treatment: Favipiravir Drug Launched As 'FabiFlu' By Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

In a big development, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Saturday launched the first antiviral drug 'Favipiravir', under the brand name 'FabiFlu', for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. According to the Mumbai-based company's statement, the drug is the first oral Favipiravir-approved medication by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). The drug will be available with a prescription for Rs 103 per tablet. Further, the recommended dose will be 1,800 mg twice on day one, followed by 800 mg twice daily for 14 days.

Reportedly, the drug can be used for COVID-19 patients with co-morbid conditions such as diabetes and heart disease with mild to moderate virus symptoms. The company stated that the drug offers a rapid reduction in the viral load within four days, and provides faster symptomatic and radiological improvement. It has shown a clinical improvement of up to 88 percent in mild to moderate COVID patients.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals will be working closely with the government of India as well as the medical community to make the drug quickly accessible to patients across the country, said the drug-making company. Meanwhile, Favipiravir had been approved in Japan in 2014 for the treatment of novel or re-emerging influenza virus infections.

COVID-19 in India

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Coronavirus cases in India have surpassed the 4 lakh mark. Currently, there are a total of 4,10,461 cases, out of which 1,69,451 are active. While 2,27,755 people have recovered, 1,32,54 have succumbed to the infection.

