CM Uddhav Gets FAM Association Request For Restricted Opening Of Mumbai's Shops From June

Federation of Association of Maharashtra (FAM) on Tuesday wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requesting relaxations for retailers to open their shops in Mumbai after the extended lockdown ends on May 31. Stating that they had received several requests from various retailer and wholesaler associations, FAM President Vinesh Mehta requested the CM to allow them to operate on alternate days or during curtailed hours from June 1, highlighting that their livelihood was on stake because of this.

After extending lockdown till May 31, the state has divided its COVID-19 zones as “red zones” and “non-red zones", instead of red, orange, and green zones - based on death count and doubling rate. As per the new definition, Maharashtra's red zones are Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgoan, Akola and Amravati, while the rest of the state are non-red zones. While stringent restrictions prevalent in the previous red zones, the rest of the state has been allowed to open up as per MHA's Lockdown 4.0 guidelines.

Maharashtra continued its steep increase with 2436 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 60 deaths, on Monday. 1186 patients were discharged taking the total recoveries to 15,786. The state's total count stands at 52,667 and 1695 deaths with Mumbai contributing to 31,972 cases and 1026 deaths.

