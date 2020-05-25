Maharashtra Sees 2436 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally At 52,667 As Domestic Flights Resume

Even as domestic flights resume across India, Maharashtra continued its steep increase with 2436 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 60 deaths, on Monday. 1186 patients were discharged taking the total tally to 15,786. The state's tally stands at 52,667 and 1695 deaths with Mumbai contributing to 31,972 cases and 1026 deaths.

Maharashtra: 2436 new cases

The state has tested 3,78,555 samples till date with 52,667 testing positive. As of date, there are 2391 containment zones and 66.01 lakh people have been surveyed by 16,106 surveillance teams. There are 5,30,247 people in home quarantine and 35,479 people in institutional quarantine.

Earlier in the day, the state government issued detailed guidelines for travellers, mandating 14-day home quarantine and will be stamped on the left hand. The guidelines state that apart from the Centre's SOPs, the government has directed respective municipal corporations to appoint nodal officers who will assist with the airport authorities to ensure safe travel of the passengers. The state's financial capital - Mumbai is allowing 50 flights everyday - 25 take-offs and 25 landings from May 25.

The guidelines also state that passengers who are coming to the state for less than a week must inform the authorities and won't be allowed into containment zones. The government has also allowed citizens to use private vehicles to the residence, apart from containment zones. Moreover, passengers wishing to move outside red zones must take prior permission from the government.

After extending lockdown till May 30, the state has divided its COVID-19 zones as “red zones” and “non-red zones", instead of red, orange, and green zones - based on death count and doubling rate. As per the new definition, Maharashtra's red zones are Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgoan, Akola and Amravati, while the rest of the state are non-red zones. While stringent restrictions prevalent in the previous red zones, the rest of the state has been allowed to open up as per MHA's Lockdown 4.0 guidelines.

