HDFC Bank Opening Time, Closing Time, And Lunch Time; Here Is A Complete Guide

The Housing Development Finance Corporation, better known as HDFC is one of the leading banks of India. According to a report published in 2019, HDFC has a base of 104154 permanent employees. Here are the timings and other details about the bank that you need to know if you are visiting the back anytime soon.

What are the opening and closing time of the HDFC bank?

HDFC Bank is open 5 days a week, that is Monday to Friday. The bank operates on alternative Saturdays. Whereas, the bank is usually closed on Sundays. Here are the opening and closing time of the bank, according to which you can plan your visit to the bank.

HDFC Bank Opening Time 9:30 AM (On Weekdays) HDFC Bank Closing Time 3:30 PM (On Weekdays)

Timing details for Weekends (That is on 1st, 3rd, and 5th Saturdays of the month)

HDFC Bank Opening Time 9:30 AM HDFC Bank Closing Time 3:30 PM

(*HDFC Bank opening and closing time may differ from branch to branch. The above timings are standard timings for all the braches*)

During the mentioned hours above, an account holder or a customer can visit the bank for their business queries. Anyone can deposit or withdraw money, or encash cheques during these timings. Do note that the bank is closed on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of each month.

What are the HDFC Lunch timings?

HDFC Bank lunch timings differ from bank to bank. All the employees of the bank don’t go to lunch all at once, to provide assistance to the customers. No specific time is allotted as a lunch break to the employees. The employees take their lunch break in batches so that someone will be always available to assist the account holder or a customer.

What are the NEFT timings in the HDFC bank?

NEFT, National Electronic Funds Transfer, is an electronic funds system. HDFC is one of those banks which avail the NEFT service online and offline. If a customer or account holder wants to use NEFT service, below are the timings the service is available.

HDFC Bank NEFT Timings 8:00 AM to 6:30 PM

(*The NEFT service is not available on Sundays, and 2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month. Whereas it is available on 1st, 3rd, and 5th Saturdays of each month*)

What are the timings of RTGS in HDFC bank?

RTGS, real-time gross settlement, systems are specialist funds transfer systems where the customer can transfer money or securities from one bank to any other bank in real-time. HDFC Bank provides the RTGC service. If a customer or account holder wants to use RTGS service, below are the timings the service is available.

HDFC Bank RTGS Timings 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM

(*The RTGS service is not available on Sundays, and 2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month. Whereas it is available on 1st, 3rd, and 5th Saturdays of each month*)

More about HDFC bank

The bank founded in 1994, is the largest bank in India by market capitalisation (as of February 2016). The headquarter of HDFC is situated with its registered office in Mumbai, Maharashtra. HDFC Bank merged with Times Bank in February 2000, which was the first merger of two private banks in the New Generation private sector banks category. HDFC Bank offers various services including wholesale banking, retail banking, treasury, auto loans, two-wheeler loans, personal loans, loans against property, consumer durable loan, lifestyle loan and credit cards. HDFC has bagged numerous awards and accolades including the Best Bank in the private sector (in 2019).

General FAQs

1. How many ATMs does HDFC bank have?

Answer: According to the official website of the bank, HDFC has 14,533 ATMs across India.

2. How many branches does HDFC bank have?

Answer: According to the official website of the bank, HDFC has a network of 5,345 branches across India.

3. What is the minimum balance requirement in HDFC bank?

Answer: The minimum balance required for opening Savings Account in HDFC is Rs. 10,000 in metro and urban locations, Rs. 5,000 in semi-urban and Rs. 2,000 in rural locations.

4. Can I open a zero balance account in HDFC?

Answer: Yes, anyone can open an account in HDFC with zero balance.

(Cover Image Courtesy: HDFC Instagram)