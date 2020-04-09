The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Here's How Govt Is Thinking Of Ways To Resume Economic Activity After Covid Lockdown

India Business

Amid the 21 days nationwide lockdown, it will be a difficult task for the government of India to cope with the economic disruption caused during the lockdown

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lockdown

Amid the 21 days nationwide lockdown, a big question that is being pondered is how the economy will be kick-started again. 

Now, state broadcasted Prasar Bharti has posted a video containing a few ways in which the government will try to resume economic activity after lockdown is removed. The idea is to enable businesses to pay salaries and meet operating costs. These include resuming work with the use of a minimum amount of workforce. It also focuses on social distancing at it is the critical criteria to avoid the spread of the virus. 

READ | Afghan Sikhs Demand Probe Into IS Attack, Say 'tired' Of Living In Afghanistan

The video suggests that work can resume, in a limited way after the lockdown, using curtailed shifts with social distancing. Automated production, such as automobiles can be allowed. A system of work passes can be allowed as companies provide dedicated transport to workers. It might be relatively easy to restart automated production lines as there are fewer workers on the floor that makes it easy to observe social distancing.

It further states that sectors such as textiles, that employ a large number of workers will have to ensure that workplaces are not congested. These factories can make arrangements to allow 30-40% of workforce to partially resume operations. This will keep common consumer goods running. A proposal is to allow exporters who have already received orders to finish production so they are able to respect contractual responsibilities and not barred in the future. Another consideration is that lenders such as banks also need to be paid to avoid a pile-up of bad debt.

READ | Prasar Bharti Cautions People From Using Alcohol-based Sanitiser Ahead Of Lighting Diyas

Watch the video here: 

According to the latest update of the Health Ministry, about 5,274 cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported in the country including 4,714 active cases. While 149 deaths have been reported overall, around 411 people have been cured. 

READ | Covid-19: VP Venkaiah Naidu Hints At Lockdown Extension, Says 'health Over Economy'

READ | Delhi CM Kejriwal Appeals For At-home Shab-e-Barat Observance Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
LOCKDOWN TO BE LIFTED IN PHASES?
Delhi
93 NEW MARKAZ CASES IN DELHI
Karnataka
BS YEDIYURAPPA ON LOCKDOWN
UP
UP TO SEAL 15 DISTRICTS
Ashish
ASHISH NEHRA ON YUVRAJ SINGH
US
BERNIE SANDERS SUSPENDS CAMPAIGN