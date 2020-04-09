Here's How Govt Is Thinking Of Ways To Resume Economic Activity After Covid Lockdown

Amid the 21 days nationwide lockdown, a big question that is being pondered is how the economy will be kick-started again.

Now, state broadcasted Prasar Bharti has posted a video containing a few ways in which the government will try to resume economic activity after lockdown is removed. The idea is to enable businesses to pay salaries and meet operating costs. These include resuming work with the use of a minimum amount of workforce. It also focuses on social distancing at it is the critical criteria to avoid the spread of the virus.

The video suggests that work can resume, in a limited way after the lockdown, using curtailed shifts with social distancing. Automated production, such as automobiles can be allowed. A system of work passes can be allowed as companies provide dedicated transport to workers. It might be relatively easy to restart automated production lines as there are fewer workers on the floor that makes it easy to observe social distancing.

It further states that sectors such as textiles, that employ a large number of workers will have to ensure that workplaces are not congested. These factories can make arrangements to allow 30-40% of workforce to partially resume operations. This will keep common consumer goods running. A proposal is to allow exporters who have already received orders to finish production so they are able to respect contractual responsibilities and not barred in the future. Another consideration is that lenders such as banks also need to be paid to avoid a pile-up of bad debt.

Watch the video here:

To cope with economic disruption caused by #COVID19, here is how the government is thinking of ways to resume economic activity after lockdown. pic.twitter.com/tO886FfClg — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) April 9, 2020

According to the latest update of the Health Ministry, about 5,274 cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported in the country including 4,714 active cases. While 149 deaths have been reported overall, around 411 people have been cured.

