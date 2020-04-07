Covid-19: VP Venkaiah Naidu Hints At Lockdown Extension, Says 'health Over Economy'

As the COVID-19 lockdown period ears its end on April 14, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Tuesday that considerations of people's health shall precede over those for stabilising the economy.

Naidu said that next week will be critical for deciding the exit from the lockdown restrictions in force since March 25. He said that the exit strategy will depend on the extent and rate of spread of Coronavirus.

"I am glad that the leadership including the Prime Minister and the Chief Ministers have started consultations on the exit from the present lockdown. I am certain that they will come out with the best possible solution. Between the considerations of the health of the people and stabilisation of our economy being debated, the former shall take precedence over the later. In my view, while the concerns of the economy can wait for another day, that of health can't," Venkaiah Naidu said.

READ | Centre Mulls Extending 21-day COVID-19 Lockdown Post-April 14 After States Demand: Sources

READ | Modi Govt Plans 2 Covid Strategies Post-April 14; For 'lockdown & Non-lockdown' States

'Abide by the Government's decision'

The Vice President appealed to the people to abide by the Government's decision in the ongoing national effort with the same spirit if it is extended beyond April 14. He expressed confidence that the government will ensure necessary relief and support to the poor and vulnerable sections.

Venkaiah Naidu said the global community needs to learn from the ongoing crisis and scarcities in the effectiveness of institutions, infrastructure, information sharing, internal cooperation and individual actions need to be improved to face the challenge effectively.

"The duration of the fight against the virus may be uncertain at the moment but we shall triumph in the end," he said, adding that wisdom lies in minimising the cost to health and wealth of the people across the globe.

Venkaiah Naidu said that the country has shown the spirit to win over the situation and needs to keep it up till the end. "Let's live with the hardship a little longer for a better tomorrow," he said.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Centre Mulls Extending Lockdown Post-April 14; Cases At 4421

READ | COVID-19: Centre Readies 'Cluster Containment Strategy' For Delhi, Mumbai, Bhilwara, Agra

(With inputs from ANI)