Hunar Haat To Re-open From September 25, Theme To Focus On PM Modi's 'self-reliant' Vision

The platform for artists and craftsmen to showcase and market their handmade products-- the Hunar Haat is set to re-open from September 25, said Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday. According to him, this year's theme is 'Local for Global' which will focus on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's self-reliant vision.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, the Union Minister said that this year's Hunar Haat will witness larger participation of artists and craftsmen. He said, "Hunar Haat, which has provided employment and employment opportunities to more than 5 lakh Indian artisans, craftsmen, culinary experts and other people associated with them in the last 5 years, have become popular among the people. It provides market and opportunity to master artisans and craftsmen from remote areas of the country and has become a credible brand of rare exquisite indigenous handmade products."

Read: 'Nation stands in solidarity', says PM Modi assures Centre's full support to WB & Odisha

Social distancing to be ensured

According to the Union Minister's statement, proper social distancing, hygiene, use of masks, and sanitization will be ensured at the Hunar Haat. He further added that there will be a special pavilion called 'Jaan Bhi, Jahaan Bhi' in order to create health awareness among the people. The pavilion will be based on the theme 'Say no to panic, yes to precautions'. Naqvi said that the artists and craftsmen have put the lockdown period to use and have prepared rare indigenous exquisite products on a large scale.

Read: Karachi Plane Crash: PM Modi expresses grief over lives lost, prays for those injured

PM Modi visits Hunar Hatt

Just before the Coronavirus hit India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the Hunar Haat in February this year at the India Gate. Later on, he had appreciated and encouraged the artisans and craftsmen and their products in his radio show 'Mann Ki Baat'. He had said, "I witnessed hues of our country's diverse expanse, cultures, traditions, cuisines and the warmth of emotions. Hunar Haat, of course, is a platform showcasing art and craft; it is also lending wings to people's dreams. It is a venue where it is impossible to overlook the country's diversity. Besides handicrafts, it displays the diversity of India's varied cuisine too."

Read: PM Modi pays tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Read: 'Rebuild confidence among people': Union Min Naqvi ugres Cong not to politicise pandemic

(With ANI Inputs)