Hyundai To Launch More EVs In India; Here's What You Can Expect

Hyundai Motor Group is planning to launch more electric vehicles (EVs) under the Hyundai and Kia brands in India, indicating that the automaker is bullish on the world's third-largest automobile market.

Here are Hyundai's upcoming EV launches.

Hyundai Kona Electric 2024

Hyundai Kona Electric | Image Credit: Hyundai

The Kona Electric will likely be priced from Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The EV with a capacity to seat five passengers could be available by May 2024.

The second-generation Kona Electric has two battery pack options globally, 48.4 kWh and 65.4 kWh. The smaller battery pack variant is mated with an electric motor with 155 PS and 250 Nm, and the bigger battery pack comes with 218 PS and 255 Nm. The second-generation Kona Electric comes with a claimed range of up to 490 km.

The EV can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 41 minutes using a fast DC charger.

Hyundai | KONA Electric Launch | LIVE Webcast https://t.co/OocuS0cdR9 — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) July 9, 2019

The EV gets a dual-integrated 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment and driver’s display, a 12-inch heads-up display, an eight-speaker Bose sound system, connected car tech, and ambient lighting.

The Kona electric will have a 360-degree camera and ADAS features including forward collision warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and rear cross-traffic alert.

Hyundai IONIQ 6

Hyundai IONIQ 6 | Image Credit: Hyundai

The Hyundai IONIQ 6 was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. The car could be launched by April 2025.

Expected to be priced at Rs 65 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant, the EV will have a sole battery pack of 77.4 kWh, available with a single motor in a two-wheel drivetrain. The motor churns out 228 PS and 350 Nm, with a WLTP-claimed range of more than 610km.

A 12.3-inch dual-integrated screen setup is expected, along with connected car tech, an eight-speaker Bose sound system with a subwoofer, and ambient lighting.

Kia EV9

Kia EV9 | Image Credit: Hyundai Motor Group

Kia revealed the production-ready version of its upcoming electric SUV, the EV9, which could be launched in India by April 2025. The SUV is expected to be priced at Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. It could have a large battery pack with a claimed range of up to 482km and fast charging of up to 350 kW. The EV can be charged to 80 per cent in less than 30 minutes. The EV will have two 12.3-inch touchscreens with a 5-inch display, along with features such as 180-degree rotational second-row seats.

Global EV ambitions

The South Korean automobile manufacturer announced its plan to sell 2 million electric vehicles by 2030 in June, more than its previous market projection. Hyundai intends to invest around $85 billion over the next decade to fulfil the target. It will set up new manufacturing plants for EV production and utilise the existing internal combustion engine (ICE) plants to increase production output and reduce costs.

(With Reuters inputs)