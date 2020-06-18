ITC Hotels Launch 'WeAssure' Initiative For Safe And Hygienic Stay Of Their Guests

ITC Hotels launched 'WeAssure' programme for its guests for a safe and hygienic stay at all their hotels. This initiative by ITC Hotels came as a commitment towards health, hygiene and safety, which is designed in collaboration with medical professionals and disinfection experts to further enhance the existing hygiene and cleaning protocols, the hotel said in a statement.

ITC hotels have further inculcated elevated hygiene protocols, state-of-the-art technology and advanced disinfectants as recommended by World Health Organisation (WHO) and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) across all touchpoints for the safety and wellbeing of their guests.

READ | Testing kits to low cost ventilators, how IITs have been instrumental in battling COVID

Safety protocols at ITC hotels

At the time of the arrival, all vehicles will undergo stringent daily deep-cleaning protocols with accredited surface antimicrobials. Hand sanitiser and face masks will be offered to guests at the time of pick-up. Chauffeurs will undergo regular temperature checks and wear prescribed PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) at all times, the statement further read.

Guest luggage is sanitised with disinfectant at the airport before placing it in the car. All guests will undergo a mandatory contact-less temperature check.

READ | 'Critically important': Houston Mayor plans to mandate face masks as COVID-19 cases surge

The hotel assures of a door seal on guests’ rooms indicative of zero access after all safety procedures and stringent deep-cleaning. Room cleaning and servicing are carried out only in the absence of in-room guests by trained housekeeping staff wearing PPE (Personal Protective Equipment). Advanced technologies like misting, steam cleaning and more, are facilitated to achieve clinically clean standards, the ITC hotel said.

Re-engineered Service design

The Restaurant layouts and seating arrangements have been remodelled to maintain safe distancing. All service associates wear PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) and adhere to stringent safety norms and hygiene protocols. Tables and chairs will be duly sanitised after every use. Contact-less ordering through e-menus supported with digital billing via online payment options.

For in-room dinning 'Knock & Drop' programme has been started for caringly selected cuisine options at the guest’s doorstep. Dropped with zero contact in customised packaging.

READ | ECB pledges additional ₹340 crore to save English cricket from COVID-19 impact

READ | Ridhi Dogra's take on COVID-19 lockdown: 'Was not a productivity contest'

(Image credit PTI)