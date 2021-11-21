Jay Kotak Backs Anand Mahindra, Says 'regulation Of Crypto Urgently Needed In India'

After Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra busted fake claims surrounding his investment in cryptocurrency, the latest business mogul to join the awareness campaign is Jay Kotak, Associate VP of Kotak Mahindra Bank. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Jay Kotak, who is the son of billionaire banker Uday Kotak, stressed on the urgent need to regulate crypto in India. Jay Kotak stated that the lack of controls and maliciously incentivised advertising surrounding cryptocurrency could be a 'disaster' in the making, adding that keeping aside good and bad of the system, many were investing in crypto markets without understanding which could potentially 'blow up'.

Regulation of crypto is urgently needed in India. We’re surrounded by ads, WhatsApps & fake news about quick money-making or cashback. Many are investing without understanding.



There are no rigorous controls on money laundering, forex or illegal payments. This could blow up. https://t.co/rzKvOOryyh — Jay Kotak (@jay_kotakone) November 21, 2021

This is not about whether crypto is good or bad, but about allowing a sub 10 year old “asset class” to operate under regulatory gray zone, while scaling with maliciously incentivised advertising, facilitating future disaster. — Jay Kotak (@jay_kotakone) November 21, 2021

Jay Kotak's response came in relation to a tweet put out by Anand Mahindra earlier this week. Sharing screengrabs of reports which claimed that he has made tons of money using a cryptocurrency investment platform, Anand Mahindra on November 19 revealed that he has not invested a single rupee in cryptos. The screenshots of the fake report shared by him had claimed he made money using a crypto coins auto-trading programme 'Bitcoin Era'. It also quoted him saying that he is making tens of thousands of dollars on the auto-pilot mode. Busting the fake news, Mahindra said that it was important to make people aware that the report was completely fabricated and fraudulent.

This would be highly amusing if it wasn’t so unethical &, in fact, dangerous. Someone saw this online & alerted me. I need to make people aware that this is completely fabricated & fraudulent. Takes fake news to a new level. Ironically, I’ve not invested a single rupee in cryptos pic.twitter.com/cfWRDY1J88 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 19, 2021

Cryptocurrency bill soon, PM Modi chairs meeting

It is expected that the Centre will usher in a bill on cryptocurrency in the upcoming Monsoon session of the parliament. On November 13, PM Modi chaired a meeting on the way forward for cryptocurrency with a special focus on the issue of misleading non-transparent advertising regarding the same. As per sources, this meeting was conducted after a consultative process done by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Finance Ministry and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Accessing exclusive details of the Cryptocurrency Bill likely to be introduced soon, Republic TV has learnt that the Centre will slot cryptocurrency as an 'asset class' - which is a group of instruments that have similar characteristics and are governed by the same regulations. This implies that cryptocurrencies may be treated as other tradeable assets like stocks and bonds. While it might not recognise it as legal tender, it has ruled out a blanket ban on it. The bill is also expected to bring in additional restrictions to take into account extra instability in blockchain technologies which affect the prices of cryptocurrency.