BJP Alleges Plot Behind Rahul Gandhi's 'MoU With China's Communist Party'; Issues Timeline

Lashing out at former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for his continuous attack on Centre over the LAC standoff, BJP chief JP Nadda shared a timeline of Congress' questioning and its alleged association with China. Referring to the picture of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi allegedly signing a deal with Chinese CCP, Nadda said that they surrendered India's land to China right after. He then reminded that Rahul had visited the Chinese embassy even as the Doklam crisis unfolded.

The BJP chief said that the Wayanad MP is trying to divide the country and demoralise the forces even after the Government of India's appeal to stay united. He also asked if Rahul's rhetoric on China was the "effect" of the MoU the Congress had signed with the Communist Party of China.

First, Congress signs MoU with Chinese Communist Party.



Then, Congress surrenders land to China.



During Doklam issue, Rahul Gandhi secretly goes to Chinese embassy.



During crucial situations, Rahul Gandhi tries to divide the nation & demoralise armed forces.



Effects of MoU? pic.twitter.com/Z3WJhpt4Ol — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 23, 2020

Meanwhile, senior lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani sought an NIA probe into the deal signed between the Congress and the Communist Party of China during Rahul and Sonia Gandhi's visit for the Beijing Olympics, with current Chinese President Xi Jinping also present in the photo.

This picture of Rahul Gandhi signing an agreement in 2008 in China with Sonia and Xi in the background has possible sinister implications for the country’s security. The NIA must initiate an investigation under the Unlawful Activities ( Prevention) Act and secure the agreement pic.twitter.com/WCn1TY6E28 — Mahesh Jethmalani (@JethmalaniM) June 21, 2020

Earlier on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi had taken to Twitter and accused the Prime Minister of surrendering the Indian territory to Chinese aggression. In a fiery response, Home Minister Amit Shah shared a message of an injured soldier's father, wherein the old man asked the Gandhi family scion to refrain from politics in matters of Army and security of the country. Rahul Gandhi was then schooled by EAM S Jaishankar on various agreements between India and China, when he wrongly claimed that Indian soldiers at the Galwan valley were 'unarmed.' He then issued a 'Surender Modi' attack at the Prime Minister.

