Rahul Gandhi Posts Photo Clicked By Rajiv Gandhi In Latest China Attack; Mum On 2008 Pact

Repeating his question alleging that China has captured Indian territory even as Commander level talks are going on between the two nations on the Galwan clash and recent LAC standoff, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday continued to remain silent on questions over his own 2008 deal with the Chinese CCP.

Moreover, in his tweet on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi shared a picture clicked by his father and former PM Rajiv Gandhi.

Earlier on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi had taken to Twitter and accused the Prime Minister of surrendering the Indian territory to Chinese aggression. In a fiery response, Home Minister Amit Shah shared a message of an injured soldier's father, wherein the old man asked the Gandhi family scion to refrain from politics in matters of Army and security of the country. Rahul Gandhi was then schooled by EAM S Jaishankar on various agreements between India and China, when he wrongly claimed that Indian soldiers at the Galwan valley were 'unarmed.' He then issued a 'Surender Modi' attack at the Prime Minister.

At about the same time, senior lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani sought an NIA probe into the deal signed between the Congress and the Communist Party of China during Rahul and Sonia Gandhi's visit for the Beijing Olympics, with current Chinese President Xi Jinping also present in the photo.

This picture of Rahul Gandhi signing an agreement in 2008 in China with Sonia and Xi in the background has possible sinister implications for the country’s security. The NIA must initiate an investigation under the Unlawful Activities ( Prevention) Act and secure the agreement pic.twitter.com/WCn1TY6E28 — Mahesh Jethmalani (@JethmalaniM) June 21, 2020

Centre maintains 'no intrusion'

During the all-party meeting to brief them on the clash with China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that neither anyone had intruded into Indian land nor taken over any post of the country. After this statement came in for criticism from opposition leaders, the PMO clarified that his observations pertained to the situation as a consequence of the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces. It stated that the soldiers of the 16 Bihar Regiment had foiled the Chinese attempt to erect structures on the Indian side of the LAC. The PMO added that the Union government would not allow any unilateral change of the LAC.

Meanwhile, the MEA on June 20 rejected China's claim over the entire Galwan valley area. Maintaining that India had never undertaken any actions across the LAC, it revealed that the Chinese side attempted to hinder Indian patrolling and transgressing the LAC in other areas of the Western sector. The MEA observed that the Chinese troops took violent action after India did not allow the former to erect structures across the LAC.

