LIC Opening Time, LIC Closing Time And More; Here Is A Complete Guide

LIC or the Life Insurance Corporation of India was first brought in India after its success in England in 1818. However, it was only after the Government of India merged over 230 insurance agencies and formed the LIC, under the Life Insurance Corporation act of 1956 that more people started investing in LIC. The Central Government initially invested a sum of ₹5 Cr and brought together the several sub-companies of Indian and non-Indian origin to form the supreme body.

The government also set the LIC opening time for easy accessibility. The main aim of the LIC is to provide life insurances to any sect in India. Thus LIC opening time and LIC closing time is provided to the masses to access the services easily. LIC is the largest and the only corporation with so many branches across India.

Also Read | HDFC Bank Opening Time, Closing Time, And Lunch Time; Here Is A Complete Guide

Following are the details of LIC opening time, LIC lunch time, LIC closing time and FAQs:

Also Read | The Policy Bazaar Show | The Road Ahead For Term Life Insurance In India

What is LIC opening time?

LIC opening time is set at 10 am in the morning in several metropolitan cities.

LIC opening time is similar across all the offices of the corporation.

LIC opening time on a working Saturday is at 10 am as well

However, in some states, the LIC opening time starts by 10.30 on all days.

LIC opening time can be changed by the corporation in case of emergency or any other requirements.

What is the LIC lunch time?

LIC lunch time is between 1 pm to 2 pm in the afternoon.

LIC lunch time does not have rotational shifts like many corporations. The office remains shut during LIC lunch time.

In some states, the LIC lunch time starts at 1.15 pm and will go on until 2 pm in the afternoon.

Also Read | Airtel Rs 599 Plan Offers 168GB Data, Rs 4 Lakh Life Insurance Cover

What is the LIC closing time?

LIC closing time is by 5 pm in the evening on weekdays.

LIC closing time is by 1.30 pm in the afternoon on a working Saturday.

LIC closing time may vary in some states and can be around 2 pm on a working Saturday and 5.30 pm in some states during weekdays.

LIC closing time does not extend and it is fixed by the administration.

All the work needs to be done in between the LIC closing time as the officers are available between these hours.

Also Read | Central Bank Of India Opening Time, Closing Time And More; Here Is A Complete Guide

Frequently asked questions regarding LIC

How many branches of LIC are in India?

Answer: As of February 2020, there are 113 divisional under which there are over 2000 branches across the country. There are also additional 1408 Smapark(contact zones) for mobile connectivity.

How many employees does LIC has?

Answer: LIC has over 1,50,000 employees/agents across its branches, who further connect and give door to door services to the insurance holders.

Where is the LIC headquarters?

Answer: The LIC is headquartered from Mumbai, however, it has zonal offices in Kanpur, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bhopal, Hyderabad and Patna. However, LIC can also work out of an individual center with agents.