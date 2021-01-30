Myntra Forced To Change Logo After Activist Alleges Signage 'offensive Towards Women'

Following a complaint alleging that e-commerce website Myntra's logo was offensive towards women, the brand has decided to change its signage, PTI reported on Saturday. The complaint, filed in December, by a Mumbai-based activist has forced the fashion e-tailer to change its logo on the website, mobile app and the packaging materials as well. Founded in 2007, Myntra was acquired by e-commerce giants Flipkart in 2014 and was later merged with Jabong to expand its base.

The complaint had been lodged last month with the cyber cell in Mumbai. "A complainant (woman) had approached the cybercrime police station in the matter. We called a meeting with Myntra following the complaint, they (Myntra) came and agreed to change the logo. They have sent an email as well on the same," DCP Rashmi Karandikar of Mumbai Police's Cyber Crime Department told PTI.

In a tweet, Avesta Foundation said: "Congratulations to our founder. She did it what apparently seemed impossible. Thank you, everyone, for your support. We're overwhelmed by the response. Kudos to @myntra for addressing the concerns and respecting the sentiments of millions of women". As per sources, the complainant had alleged that the present logo of Myntra resembled a naked woman. The decision to change its logo has received a mixed response across the internet.

READ | Mumbai Sees 394 New COVID-19 Cases & 7 Deaths; City's Case Positivity Rate At 11.14%

READ | Sister Jayanti Of Brahma Kumaris Speaks To Arnab, Shares Philosophy Against Violence

(With agency inputs)