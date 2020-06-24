Good That Ramdev Has Given New Medicine, Has To Come To AYUSH First: MoS Naik On 'Coronil'

Patanjali launched a purported anti-Covid kit spearheaded by a medicine called 'Coronil' on Tuesday and claimed the clinical trials on affected patients have shown 100% favourable results. Hours after the launch, the Union Ministry of AYUSH sought details of the Ayurvedic drug and ordered the firm to stop advertisements and publicity till the drug and claims about it are examined.

'It is a good thing that...'

Minister of State for the Union AYUSH Ministry Shripad Naik on Wednesday said that his Ministry will clear its stance on FMCG giant Patanjali's newly-launched ayurvedic drugs for the novel coronavirus after reviewing the report that has been sent. However, the Minister said that it is good that Baba Ramdev has given a new medicine to the country.

"It is a good thing that Baba Ramdev has given a new medicine to the country but as per rule, it has to come to AYUSH Ministry first. They even said that they have sent a report. We will look into it and permission will be given after seeing the report," Naik told ANI.

AYUSH Ministry asks Patanjali for details

In a release, the Ministry on Wednesday said that facts of the claim and details of the stated scientific study are not known to it. It had said the concerned Ayurvedic drug manufacturing company has been informed that such advertisements of drugs including Ayurvedic medicines are regulated under the provisions of Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 and directives issued by the Central government in the wake of COVID outbreak.

The release had said that Patanjali Ayurved has been asked to provide at the earliest details of the name and composition of the medicines being claimed for COVID treatment, places where the research study was conducted for COVID-19, protocol, sample size, Institutional Ethics Committee clearance, CTRI registration and results from data of the study and "stop advertising/publicising such claims till the issue is duly examined.

The Ministry had also requested concerned state licensing authority of Uttrakhand to provide copies of license and product approval details of Ayurvedic medicines being claimed for the treatment of COVID-19.

The 'Coronil' medicine is a part of a kit that also comprises another tablet and an oil. According to Baba Ramdev, active compounds of Ashwagandha, Giloy, and Tulsi had been used in 'Coronil'. He claimed that the entire kit would help in strengthening the immunity of a person.

