Paytm Chief Vijay Shekhar Sharma Seeks Suggestions For WFH Chair; Gets Great Responses

As the government had announced relaxations at the onset of lockdown 3.0, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has thanked the government for the relaxations and for easing restrictions of the lockdown that were imposed in the wake of the pandemic. Taking to Twitter, the Paytm founder also asked Twitter users to send across suggestions for a work from home chair.

Thanks to relaxation and markets opening up, I am going to buy a work from home chair. Suggestions pls. TIA — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) May 5, 2020

The lockdown relaxations have been a welcome move for the citizens after the long 40 days of the lockdown. However, the Coronavirus Pandemic has caused an unprecedented situation compelling people to adopt the work from home concept. Now that the people have found the concept to be a better option causing less burden on transportation and less time spending on travel, corporates are introspecting on making it a permanent mode of work.

The Paytm founder got a number of responses:

The one true WFH chair. pic.twitter.com/CfKtKcNVS9 — 😷 Sanitize & Chill 😷 (@k0ol1) May 5, 2020

