'When Work From Home Goes Wrong..': US Reporter Who Went Live Without Pants Speaks Up

After America quite literally woke up to a shock with Good Morning America reporter Will Reeve on air without pants, the ABC News reporter has now released a statement calling his incident a classic example of when "work from home goes wrong." Will Reeve on Tuesday appeared on screen in a suit, while broadcasting from home. A slight misposition of his camera, however, exposed his pants-less legs on camera.

Nevertheless, Will did not let the 'no pant' pant blunder rattle him. Taking to Twitter the reporter said that it seemed like he had gotten ready for a post-GMA workout "a little too early". Jokingly, he stated that "Any sartorial tips from all those people who are wearing belts, trousers during their workout video calls at home are most welcome."

When WFH goes wrong (or, your self-framed live shot goes too wide).

Hope everyone got a much needed laugh 😂 pic.twitter.com/GbyLBhL7Be — Will Reeve (@ReeveWill) April 28, 2020

Reeve had appeared on 'Good Morning America' show for a segment about pharmacies using drones to deliver the prescriptions to the COVID-19 patients. Netizens were soon to notice this slip and flooded Twitter with their reactions. While replying to one of the netizen's tweets, Will jokingly said that that "he has arrived in a hilariously mortifying way possible."

I have ARRIVED*



*in the most hilariously mortifying way possible https://t.co/2NQ85QEJVr — Will Reeve (@ReeveWill) April 28, 2020

