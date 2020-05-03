Amid Spike In COVID Cases, MHA Asks CAPFs To Consider Work From Home Where It's Feasible

Concerned over the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the police force, the Centre on Sunday suggested the CAPFs to consider the option of work from home wherever it is feasible.

In a letter to the Chief Secretaries, Para-military Chief and DGs about the protocols for Police Personnel (CAPFs) who have been ensuring the implication of COVID-19 lockdown, the Ministry of Home Affairs asked the Head of Police Forces (HoPFs) to consider the option of work from home for the personnel who have not been deployed on the frontline and wherever else is feasible.

'Keep a second line of defence ready': MHA

The Ministry also suggested the states to prepare a second line of defence to fight the spread of the virus on the frontline as a large number of cops are now being infected in various parts of the country.

"To meet the challenge of COVID-19, and to ensure sustainment of control strategy for COVID- 19, police forces need to prepare an effective second line of defence to make up for the police personnel who may be rendered ineffective due to COVID infection during the pandemic," the Home Ministry said.

The MHA has also written to all Chief Secretaries of the Union Territories, States and DGs of prisons to ensure management of prisons in accordance with COVID-19 protocols. The Ministry has issued specific guidelines to be followed when dealing with arrested persons in prisons or correction homes.

COVID-19 cases rise in India

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India crossed the 40,000 mark, after 2,487 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Sunday.

The tally of active positive cases stands at 28,070 while 10,887 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the country. With this, the number of cases in India has risen to 40,263, including 1,306 deaths due to the virus. Despite an increase in the tally of cases, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the country’s COVID-19 mortality rate is the lowest in the world.

