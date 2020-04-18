Move over, work from home, couples participate in 'wedding from home' amid lockdown

The wedding of former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Friday sparked a row for lack of social distancing or masks amid the COVID-19 scare. While the VVIPs flouted the lockdown norms despite knowing the eyes on them, the common man is following all rules, though they can probably get still away with it. Amid reports of lakhs of weddings being cancelled due to the pandemic, some couples neither wish to cancel their weddings, nor plan to break the rules of social distancing.

They are getting married on video call. Yes, you heard it right. The initiative ‘Weddings from Home’ has been brought by Shaadi.com.

Two couples have already exchanged vows on video call, and more couples are joining in.

Avinash Singh Bagri and Kirti Agrawal agreed to the proposition and kept their wedding, where 8,000 to 10,000 guests were likely to come, aside to have a ‘close to dream wedding’ on video call, on schedule, on April 14.

Preeti Singh, a merchant navy officer from Mumbai, and Neet Kaur, a marketing professional from Delhi, also did so,.

Keeti Narang and Sushen Dang are the next in line who will tie the knot via ‘wedding from home’ on April 19. The couple revealed how they were ‘disheartened’ when coronavirus played spoilsport for all their plans, but thought having a pandit ji online was a ‘cool concept’ and a ‘Gen Z thing.’

