Sale Of Mobile Phones, Laptops & TVs Permitted Through E-commerce Platforms From April 20

In an attempt to relax the restrictions placed amid the lockdown, e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal are set to resume sale of certain items after April 20. Officials have reported that the government is set to allow the sale of commodities like mobile phones, televisions, refrigerators, laptops and stationery items from April 20.

Earlier on April 14, after announcing the extension of lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stated that states and districts will be monitored closely till April 20 and some restrictions will be lifted subsequently.

With 941 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally crossed the 12,000 mark with the tally reading at 12,380 cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. Out of the total tally, 10,477 patients are active cases while 1,489 patients have been cured, discharged and migrated. 37 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 414.

MHA announces new guidelines for lockdown till May 3

Amid the extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday has allowed the functioning of manufacturing and other industrial establishments in Special economic zones (SEZs), Export oriented units (EoUs), industrial estates, and industrial townships by following social distancing in its new guidelines. MHA also exempted services of manufacturing of IT hardware and of essential goods and packaging. Further, activities including coal, mineral, and oil production are also permitted. MHA also mentioned that the revival of these industries will create job opportunities.

At the same time, the important components of the financial sector, e.g., RBI, banks, ATMs, capital and debt markets as notified by SEBI and insurance companies will also remain functional, with a view to provide enough liquidity and credit support to the industrial sectors, MHA stated.

