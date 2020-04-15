Centre Asks States & UTs To Ensure Strict Compliance Of MHA Guidelines On Lockdown

Soon after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) released the guidelines for lockdown 2.0, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to States and Union Territories (UTs) to ensure strict compliance with the Consolidated Revised Guidelines. "States/UTs cannot dilute restrictions imposed via aforesaid guidelines," said the MHA. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah hailed states for working together with the Centre and assured the people of India that there is enough stock of food, medicines and other everyday things in the country, so there is no need to panic.

MHA issues guidelines for lockdown 2.0

The Home Ministry on Wednesday issued detailed guidelines after PM Modi announced that the lockdown has been extended till May 3, keeping in mind the COVID-19 outbreak. These guidelines have been issued for various sectors revising the 'essential activities' that will be allowed to remain functional under the lockdown period.

MHA issues updated consolidated revised guidelines after correcting the date from 20th May to 20th April 2020, on the measures to be taken by Ministries/Departments of Govt of India, State/UT governments & State/UT authorities for the containment of #COVID19 in India. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/nnaGKUrVZa — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020

MHA issues updated consolidated revised guidelines after correcting the date from 20th May to 20th April 2020, on the measures to be taken by Ministries/Departments of Govt of India, State/UT governments & State/UT authorities for the containment of #COVID19 in India. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/5T7CzaKMZc — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020

PM Modi on Wednesday announced that the lockdown will be extended till May 3. He added that in the next week the lockdown will be implemented strictly and on April 20, a review will be taken. He said that there may be exemptions and details that will be provided in a detailed circular by the MHA but warned that if lockdown violations occur, then the exemptions will be withdrawn.

