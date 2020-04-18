Aakash Chopra Opines On VVIP Lockdown Violations, Takes A Jibe At Kumaraswamy's Wedding

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra weighed in on the brazen lockdown violations made by former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy as the latter held his son's wedding in Ramnagara on Friday and said that the 'very democratic' COVID-19 did not differentiate between the elite and the poor.

In what looked like a complete disregard for the advisory issued amid the ongoing crisis, members of HD Kumaraswamy's family were seen attending his son Nikhil's wedding - sans social distancing, masks and a cap on the number of people allowed to attend the wedding.

Taking to Twitter, Aakash Chopra commented on another incident in Surat where the group was arrested for organizing a wedding for violation amid the COVID lockdown and compared the case with that of Kumaraswamy's. Reacting to the lockdown violations, Aakash Chopra said that this was a clear case of partiality as rules had been applied differently in both cases. Further, the ex-cricketer urged the people to realize that the pandemic could affect anyone irrespective of whether they were the elite or the less privileged.

Aakash Chopra takes a jibe at HDK's lockdown violations

Nikhil Kumaraswamy's wedding amid COVID-19

Kumaraswamy's son - Nikhil wedded grandniece of former Congress Minister for Housing M Krishnappa - Revathi, on Friday at Ramanagara, a 'green zone' which has not reported a single COVID-19 case as of date. Sources state that over 60 cars were allowed at the venue, 20 videographers apart from the wedding, catering and event management crew serving over 200 guests - including Kumaraswamy and former PM HD Deve Gowda. Visuals also show that neither social distancing was maintained during the 'grand ceremony', nor were any of the guests - including the bride and groom - were wearing masks at the event.

While former Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy claimed that his son's wedding 'followed government's precautionary measures', the visuals which emerged from the event showed mass violations of the lockdown. Republic TV on Friday, has accessed the permission letter issued by the government which clearly outlined the precautions to be taken in any marriage ceremonies. The guidelines state social distancing, masks to be worn by guests, thermal screening of guests, no airconditioning etc.

(All precautionary measures to be taken according to the guidelines on COVID 19.

Marriage should be simple.

Everybody who attends the marriage shall wear Masks

Everybody should maintain social distance

A police team and health team should monitor the attendees

Attendees should undergo thermal screening

It is inter-district marriage is been conducted, so there should necessary permission to be taken from the respective police officers.

No Air conditioning skulls be allowed as per the guidelines of COVID-19)

