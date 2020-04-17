Nikhil Kumaraswamy wedding: Celebs enraged over lack of social distancing, raise questions

It was recently that Shoojit Sircar had claimed as many as 25 lakh weddings have been postponed since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s wedding with Revathi was held as per schedule on Friday, celebrities were not happy. Not just that, the lack of social distancing at the event made Raveena Tandon, Onir, RS Prasanna and Vinod Kapri react with anger and sarcasm.

As pictures and videos surfaced on social media, Raveena Tandon sarcastically quipped, wondering what was served in the buffet, while using hashtags like ‘social distancing’, ‘unheeded warnings’, and ‘vip entitlement’. The actor shared how the ‘poor souls’ were not aware about many in the country not being able to reach their families and going hungry due to the national lockdown.

Here's the post

Ok. Obviously poor souls are not aware that many in the country not being able to reach their families and are going hungry,while the rest are trying to help others override this crisis.Wonder what was served in the buffet.. #SocialDistancing #unheededwarnings #vipentitlement https://t.co/KPrZFkjHGw — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 17, 2020

Onir termed them as ‘shameless’ and hit out at their lack of respect for the government orders. The director hoped action will be taken against them.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan director RS Prasanna reacted to a video and joked that coronavirus will ask if one was a VVIP and let them go.

Corona will check VVIP pass and go away saying "sorry sir" https://t.co/130rUX9wGL — R S Prasanna (@rs_prasanna) April 17, 2020

Vinod Kapri questioned the Karnataka government for giving permission for hosting such an event. The journalist-turned-filmmaker wrote that fingers should be raised at not just the ex-CM, but also CM BS Yeddyurappa.

Earlier, HD Kumaraswamy had stated that 60-70 guests could only make it to the final list. The JD(S) leader had added that they were following all the guidelienes issued by the government and the health organisations.

