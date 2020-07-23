SpiceJet Only Private Indian Carrier To Operate Flights To USA Now

SpiceJet has become the only private airline to operate flights under "Air Bubble agreement" to the United States. So far, SpiceJet operated flights under Vande Bharat mission to UAE.

In a letter to BSE, Spicejet said, "This is to inform you that in terms of the Air Services Agreement between the Government of India and the Government of the United States of America, SpiceJet has been designated as Indian scheduled carrier to operate on agreed services between India and the USA."

'SpiceJet has worked non-stop'

After Civil Aviation Ministry declared establishing "Air bubbles" with USA, France and Germany, private domestic airlines like IndiGo and SpiceJet were looking forward to taking planes and crew from other international flyers on lease to launch their long-haul routes.

In aviation terminology, this process is known as Wet lease. As SpiceJet prepares for flights to the United States, the low-cost carrier will hire wide-body aircraft for international operations.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet said, "It gives me immense pleasure to share that SpiceJet has been designated as an Indian scheduled carrier to operate between India and the US. This designation would help us plan for our international expansion in a much better and calibrated manner. I have always maintained that there is an opportunity in every adversity and the present crisis situation has seen SpiceJet rise to the occasion and play a pivotal role. From operating over 4300 cargo flights to carrying over 24,000 tons of cargo to operating over 400 charter flights to bring thousands of stranded Indian nationals back home, SpiceJet has worked non-stop and contributed in whatever manner possible."

READ | Multiplexes show readiness to restart magic of 35 mm screens, will Govt approve?

READ | Announcement on resuming International flights likely on Thursday, after 4-month hiatus

Union Minister Hardeep Puri in his last press conference had insisted upon establishing "Air bubbles" between several countries as the basis of resuming international flight services. He said, "The finalising of travel bubbles could be a huge step in the direction of resuming scheduled international air travel, which has been suspended for three months now. But a lot depends on the destination country's perception of India in terms of being a COVID-19 threat".

Countries like the UK, New Zealand, Australia, Estonia, and Lithuania have all lifted restrictions for international travellers visiting from a few select nations. The first flight from India under the "Air bubble arrangement" took off from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) at 1.15 am on Wednesday for Washington. The same day, a flight from Washington became the first one to land at the IGIA under the newly announced bilateral arrangement.

READ | Plagued with Debt, Maharaja's unions threaten with legal action if LWP order not withdrawn

READ | CPI(M) calls out UGC over latest guidelines on exams, says take decision post-consultation