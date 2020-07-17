Multiplexes Show Readiness To Restart Magic Of 35 Mm Screens, Will Govt Approve?

OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar have been really helpful for us, driving away our lockdown blues. But the magic of wide big screens, the crunching noise of popcorn and sipping of cold drinks have now become a distant dream for us. Well, not for long, is what Multiplex Association of India is proposing to the Government of India as they have come up with their SOPs to ensure precautions are in place for moviegoers and provide a better movie viewing experience.

Multiplex Association of India representatives have proposed to the government how e-ticketing will be ramped up not only for ticket booking but also for ordering food. From sanitisation to fumigation of every seat and corners between two shows to seating arrangement, all will be taken care of, assured the association.

"Whenever a family or friends will arrive at the ticket counter, they will have to wear a mask or they can purchase from our counters. They can either book tickets online and scan the QR code upon arrival or can physically book a ticket but can view the details on a display monitor, no paper ticket will be handed over," explained northern India head of the association, Lalit Ojha.

He added, "Temperature check, metal frisking is mandatory at the entry point. Once one reaches the food counter, one can either place the order online and collect at the counter or can maintain social distance and place orders for food, definitely, the range will be limited and will be served upon one-time use plastic plates."

READ | Netflix's 'Money Heist' Season 5 Will Soon Head Back To Sets, Reveals Creator Álex Pina

READ | Everything Coming To Netflix: 17 Titles Including Bollywood Films & Web Series Announced

At the multiplex in Nehru Place, Delhi, the lobby witnesses regular sanitisation, volunteers in place to ensure social distance and seating arrangements also done in a way that crowding does not take place. The powder rooms are also fumigated with several solutions.

Now, we might feel hesitant regarding seating arrangements inside the movie hall and also how to ensure that nobody breaks the rules in place.

Lalit Ojha clarifies, "If a family of four arrives, we will ensure adjoining seats on both sides are left empty. Also, ushers will be in place to ensure that everyone sits in their assigned seats and not change during the screening. Generally, it used to take ten minutes for cleaning up a movie hall before the next show, but now, it will take at least forty minutes to sanitise and fumigate the entire hall. We will limit the shows and also late-night shows won't be happening."

As 'Unlock 2' continues, the multiplex owners are hopeful that an approval from the government can bring them back in business. They are losing business to various OTT platforms now, as several movies are getting released on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar etc.

READ | Amazon Backtracks Hours After Banning TikTok For Employees, Calls Email On Ban A 'mistake'

READ | Amazon Prime Video Release Sneek Peak Into Tottenham's 'All Or Nothing' Documentary: Watch