CPI(M) Calls Out UGC Over Latest Guidelines On Exams, Says Take Decision Post Consultation

The revised guidelines laid down by UGC suggest holding final-year examinations in online, offline, or blended mode. This has created a furore among students roaring " Biased approach", also echoing the same by many political parties like CPIM and AAP.

The Political Bureau of the CPI(M) has issued a statement saying "the unilateral proposal made by the University Grants Commission through a circular issued on July 6 imposes a homogenous national pattern of online/open book examinations where physical mode of examinations may not be possible under the conditions of the pandemic and lockdown. Internet connectivity in the country is still around 36% only. Access to online classes or examinations does not exist for a vast majority of our students, particularly the marginalised and those living in remote digitally unconnected parts in our country. This UGC direction is highly discriminatory and hence cannot be accepted."

Arvind Kejriwal opposes open book exams

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal too opposed the open book exam held by Delhi university and wrote to Prime Minister today about the cancellation as it's not the right process to judge merit when several students face many technical problems. He also urged for promotion of students based on the students' performance in the previous semester.

Many students too, have take to online medium to express their displeasure regarding the online exams. A Delhi university student, on the condition of anonymity says , " A digital divide in our country is apparent. And given the vastness of the number of students, it's impossible for many in remote areas to take online exams. However, given the fact that the final year graduate and post-graduate students have to be examined and awarded their degrees so that they can pursue their careers, it is imperative that their already assessed previous semesters' performance should form the basis of assessment for awarding degrees"

The statement issued by CPIM also questions the rights of UGC to take such a decision, "Education is in the concurrent list of our Constitution. The UGC cannot issue such a uniform diktat without consultations with the state governments, state universities/colleges who practice diverse mechanisms/structures both for teaching and conduct of examinations. It is also important that representatives of teachers, particularly students, whose future is at stake, are also consulted."

