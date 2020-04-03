FMCG Giant Marico Ties Up With Swiggy, Zomato To Home Deliver Essential Food Items

Amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, FMCG giant Marico Limited has announced a tie-up with food delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato to launch an initiative to enable the delivery of essential food items to consumers. The company has introduced 'Saffola Store' on the food delivery platforms, via which consumers can order food items under the Marico Brand — Saffola Oils, Saffola Plain Oats, Saffola Masala Oats and Coco Soul Virgin coconut oil.

Service in metros

In a press release, Marico said the service is already available on Zomato in Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR and will soon be extended to other metros like Mumbai, Kolkata, Chandigarh and Ahmedabad starting next week. Meanwhile, Marico's Swiggy stores have started delivery in Gurugram and the service will be extended to the rest of Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai this weekend.

READ | Finance Ministry Releases Rs 17,287 Cr To 14 States Under Disaster Management Relief Fund

Extension of support

Sanjay Mishra, Chief Operating Officer- India Sales and Bangladesh Business, Marico Limited, said the company intends to extend its support to the country while it faces the Coronavirus crisis. “As one of India’s leading consumer companies, we are working towards ensuring the availability and easy access of essential food items to consumers. In an effort towards this, we have partnered with Swiggy and Zomato to provide Saffola and Coco Soul products to individuals’ doorstep in a safe manner,” he said.

READ | Zomato Asks If People Are 'doing Fine Without Pani Puri', Netizens Can't Stop Craving

READ | Swiggy-like Food-ordering Apps Permitted Delivery During 21-day Coronavirus Lockdown

Vivek Sundar, Chief Operating Officer, Swiggy, said, "Through our partnership with Marico, Swiggy will leverage its extensive delivery fleet to ensure that essential products such as cooking oil and oats reach consumers quickly and in a safe manner."

READ | Zomato Recommends 'ghar Ka Khaana' Amid Lockdown, Netizens Say 'available 24X7'