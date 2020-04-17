Swiggy Genie To Deliver Grocery Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Netizens Express Gratitude

Amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, Swiggy India has come up with a new initiative called 'Swiggy Genie' to deliver groceries and food. Coming in other regions soon, Swiggy’s hyperlocal service is currently functional in several cities. Since they modified their delivery service to make sure people in need to get food items, netizens flooded Twitter to express gratitude towards the company and laud the efficiency of workers.

Revamping it’s previously introduced ‘Swiggy Go’ which was functional in over 125 countries, the company has now introduced the ‘Genie’ feature and has plans to expand the service. Swiggy is reportedly in talks with more grocery shops, retail chains to step-up their operations during a global health crisis.

According to reports, Vivek Sundar, Swiggy COO admitted that delivering grocery among other essentials was always a part of the company’s “long-term strategy” but fastened its process to assist the customers. Sundar also said, “extending our hyperlocal delivery offering will unlock a new dimension of convenience and safety for our consumers as well as earnings for our Delivery Partners during these extraordinary times.”



Roti ✅

Kapda ✅

Makaan❌

Medicines✅

Anda ✅

Doodh ✅

Bread ✅

Maa ke haath ka garma-garm Rajma for best friend ✅



...just some things you can buy/send/receive using Swiggy Genie. 🧞



Anything you need, delivered. — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) April 15, 2020

Read - FMCG Giant Marico Ties Up With Swiggy, Zomato To Home Deliver Essential Food Items

‘Keep up the good work’

Internet users flooded Twitter with gratitude towards Swiggy India and one of the netizens even explained how the company’s employee had to wait for several hours to get the items from the store but he was calm throughout the process. Amid this lockdown, most people are confined to their homes but are still allowed to get out for services like medical assistance and grocery shopping. Another Twitter user said that the ‘Swiggy Genie’ service is “impressive” while someone else called it "Godsend".

Just used @swiggy_in Genie and I'm very impressed! Great feature to use during this time when you have to get essentials to someone! — Natasha Pereira (@NatashaPereira_) April 11, 2020

Shoutout to all the diligent Swiggy store delivery men. Getting groceries, everyday, in times of lockdown here in Gurgaon. Unsung heroes. @swiggy_in — P101 (@Punxster101) April 11, 2020

Shout-out to @swiggy_in for their #swiggygenie feature. A brilliant initiative for the times we're in. — Dhanzzz (@dhanii_g) April 8, 2020

Read - Swiggy-like Food-ordering Apps Permitted Delivery During 21-day Coronavirus Lockdown

@swiggy_in @SwiggyCares

THANK YOU for starting this Brilliant initiative #SwiggyGenie



This is the Most Amazing thing you have done to help us in these difficult times.



A Million Thanks... Hope People use it and #StayHome



Respect & Appreciation for You and your Riders. pic.twitter.com/XBLUXl6Oh5 — Sean Singh (@_Sean_Singh_) April 8, 2020

Just went tru @swiggy_in App and found Swiggy has a new thing Gunie.. Its a great initiative with affordable price. Thank you 🙌 — Avinash Poojari (@Avinash50813623) April 12, 2020

@swiggy_in

You all did a great job coming up with #SwiggyGenie. Now are the times we genuinely need initiatives like these.

Today was the first time I used Genie and I am sure it won't be the last.

Cheers to #swiggy for helping me #StayHome. — Yashasvi Mantha (@YashasviMantha) April 12, 2020

Used @swiggy_in Swiggy Genie service today and I can’t thank Swiggy enough for the efforts they are taking to help us out during such time. Thank you, Swiggy and thank you to all the genies 🧞‍♀️ for helping us :) #IndiaFightsCorona #SwiggyIndia — cunning mulgi (@CunningMulgi) April 13, 2020

Read - Are Swiggy & Zomato Delivering Food In Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru & Other Metros? Answered

Read - Coronavirus Outbreak: Swiggy, Zomato Take Measures To Fight The Pandemic