Swiggy Genie To Deliver Grocery Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Netizens Express Gratitude

Revamping it’s previously introduced ‘Swiggy Go’ which was functional in over 125 countries, Swiggy has now introduced the ‘Genie’ feature.

Amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, Swiggy India has come up with a new initiative called 'Swiggy Genie' to deliver groceries and food. Coming in other regions soon, Swiggy’s hyperlocal service is currently functional in several cities. Since they modified their delivery service to make sure people in need to get food items, netizens flooded Twitter to express gratitude towards the company and laud the efficiency of workers. 

Revamping it’s previously introduced ‘Swiggy Go’ which was functional in over 125 countries, the company has now introduced the ‘Genie’ feature and has plans to expand the service. Swiggy is reportedly in talks with more grocery shops, retail chains to step-up their operations during a global health crisis. 

According to reports, Vivek Sundar, Swiggy COO admitted that delivering grocery among other essentials was always a part of the company’s “long-term strategy” but fastened its process to assist the customers. Sundar also said, “extending our hyperlocal delivery offering will unlock a new dimension of convenience and safety for our consumers as well as earnings for our Delivery Partners during these extraordinary times.”
 

‘Keep up the good work’

Internet users flooded Twitter with gratitude towards Swiggy India and one of the netizens even explained how the company’s employee had to wait for several hours to get the items from the store but he was calm throughout the process. Amid this lockdown, most people are confined to their homes but are still allowed to get out for services like medical assistance and grocery shopping. Another Twitter user said that the ‘Swiggy Genie’ service is “impressive” while someone else called it "Godsend".

