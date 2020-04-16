Traders Object To Maharashtra, Odisha Permitting Sale Of Non-essentials Through E-commerce

Soon after the Government lifted the restriction on the sale of certain non-essential commodities after April 20 amid the lockdown period, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Thursday objected against the decision. The CAIT alleged that it was unfair by the Maharashtra and Odisha government to allow e-commerce companies to supply non-essential items while the local shops are not permitted. Earlier in the day, it was reported that the government is set to allow the sale of commodities like mobile phones, televisions, refrigerators, laptops and stationery items from April 20.

CAIT makes an objection

CAIT leaders BC Bhartia and Praveen Khandelwal stated that they have communicated their grievance to Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and objected to the Maharashtra and Odisha government's notification. The trader's body has alleged that the supply of non-essential commodities is against the guidelines of Home Ministry and preparedness of e-commerce companies to begin their operations from 21st April 2020 for all kinds of goods shall tantamount to create an uneven level playing field and will give rise to unnecessary conflicts. The CAIT has also urged the Government to revoke their permit.

@TEAMCAIT @praveendel have written to CIM @PiyushGoyal expressing serious reservations against the State Govts of Maharashtra & Odisha allowing Ecomm players to deliver non- essential goods in #lockdown. This not only violates MHA guidelines but also disturbs level playing field pic.twitter.com/AuCOjNkt04 — SUMIT AGARWAL (@sumitagarwal_82) April 16, 2020

MHA announces new guidelines for lockdown till May 3

Amid the extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday has allowed the functioning of manufacturing and other industrial establishments in Special economic zones (SEZs), Export oriented units (EoUs), industrial estates, and industrial townships by following social distancing in its new guidelines. MHA also exempted services of manufacturing of IT hardware and of essential goods and packaging. Further, activities including coal, mineral, and oil production are also permitted. MHA also mentioned that the revival of these industries will create job opportunities.

At the same time, the important components of the financial sector, e.g., RBI, banks, ATMs, capital and debt markets as notified by SEBI and insurance companies will also remain functional, with a view to provide enough liquidity and credit support to the industrial sectors, MHA stated.

With 941 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally crossed the 12,000 mark with the tally reading at 12,380 cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. Out of the total tally, 10,477 patients are active cases while 1,489 patients have been cured, discharged and migrated. 37 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 414.

