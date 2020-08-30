On 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi Makes Strong 'vocal For Local' Pitch For Toy Industry

During his interaction with the Nation in Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi requested the citizens to be 'vocal for local' for the toys industry and team up for its production. Narendra Modi shared the statistics of the global toy industry and India's insignificant share in it while requesting startups and new businesses to team up and work hard to help it grow. He encouraged people to turn to traditional Indian toys made by local artisans as a part of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' push.

PM Modi on Toy Industry

PM Narendra Modi told the people that he deliberated the importance and impact of toys in a child's life in collaboration with Gandhinagar's Children's University, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Education Ministry and Ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises. PM Modi discussed the toy industry in an attempt to provide the new generation kids with innovative and new toys amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This discussion was also focused on how to build the Indian toy manufacturing and production and grow a share in the global toy industry.

PM Modi informed people that under the NEP 2020, curriculum will focus on playing and learning and the children will learn how to make toys and visit a toy manufacturing unit as well. Narendra Modi informed people that while numerous towns in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Tamil Nadu and UP were coming up as toy manufacturing hubs, we as a nation still have a minor share in the global toy industry that is worth over 7 lakh crore.

PM Modi requested the startups and new enterprises to 'Team up for toys'. He encouraged them to produce and create innovative and quality eco-friendly toys locally. PM Modi also encouraged the people to collectively come forward and work hard to help India achieve a bigger share in the global toy industry.

PM Modi also took this opportunity to promote traditional Indian toys made by the local highly skilled artisans and asked people to be 'Vocal for Local Toys'. Narendra Modi also lauded CV Raju, a man from Visakhapatnam, who brought back the ancient Etikoppaka toys in an attempt to preserve the local tradition and craft.

