UP RERA Floats Tender For Installation Of Artificial Intelligence

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has floated a tender to invite agencies that can help install artificial intelligence in their court room management systems. This is part of the court's plans of going 'smart'. UP RERA has been operating e-courts since the pandemic.

"UP RERA plans to use cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP) to design, develop, and implement an intelligent quasi-judicial system - smart court that will help the Authority process complaints in a fair, timely, and efficient manner," a UP RERA statement said.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a technological ability which uses big data, machine learning, neural networks, pattern recognition, self-learning, predictive analytics, data science, and natural language processing techniques to efficiently and seamlessly carry out complex tasks that previously required a great deal of human intelligence.

The pandemic has accelerated the e-courts system's digitisation, resulting in the establishment of virtual courts and the adoption of online dispute resolution procedures. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to be an essential element of technology for expanding the capabilities of the online platforms and systems.

"We are planning to include artificial intelligence in driving smart complaint filling, intelligent filtering and prioritisation of cases or notifications and tracking of cases. This is expected to speed up the process. This is also expected to help minimize human intervention and create an automated system in the Real Estate Regulatory Authority," UP RERA sources explained.

Capabilities of machine learning algorithms can be used to support real-time activities like scheduling hearings,

compiling cause lists, reviewing evidential materials, interventions at the level of smart complaint filling, intelligent filtering or prioritization of cases, alerts or notifications and tracking of cases.

"AI technology will contribute to the development of three major categories of systems: supportive systems, function-based automation systems and autonomous systems," sources added.