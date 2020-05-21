Swiggy Starts Home Delivery Of Alcohol In Jharkhand, In Talks With Various Other States

Food delivery platform Swiggy on Thursday announced that amid the fourth phase of the COVID-19 lockdown, it had started the home delivery of alcohol in Jharkhand. Adding that the service was only available in Ranchi at the moment, Swiggy in a statement revealed that the service would be launched across other major cities in Jharkhand within a week. Swiggy also revealed that it was is in talks with various state governments to provide support with online processing and home delivery of alcohol.

Read: Swiggy Starts Delivering Luxurious Meals From Top Hotel Chains Like Hyatt, Marriott

Read: Swiggy Announces 14% Cut In Workforce, 3 Months Advance Salary For Impacted Employees

“By enabling home delivery of alcohol in a safe and responsible manner, we can generate additional business for retail outlets while solving the problem of overcrowding, thereby promoting social distancing,” Swiggy Vice-President (Products) Anuj Rathi said.

"Taking advantage of the company’s existing technology and infrastructure to enable hyperlocal deliveries, it has been working closely with the local authorities to support them with initiatives like expansion of grocery delivery and COVID-19 relief efforts," he added.

Swiggy in its statement assured that all necessary measures were being taken to ensure the safe delivery of alcohol in compliance with applicable laws. Mandatory age verification and user authentication would be needed to accept delivered.

Swiggy is partnering with authorised retailers after validating their licence and other required documents as outlined by respective state governments, the statement said adding that the online processing and home delivery of alcohol will be carried out through the ‘Wine Shops’ category on the company’s app.

Read: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Uninstalls Swiggy Food App Amid COVID-19 Crisis; Here's Why

Read: Swiggy Co-founder Rahul Jaimini Quits, Joins Startup Pesto Tech

(With Agency Inputs)