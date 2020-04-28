Jeff Bezos' Wealth Up $41 Bn Amid Covid While Workers Risk Lives: Bernie Sanders Outraged

With hundreds of Amazon employees in the United States protesting against the allegedly unsafe working condition, US Senator Bernie Sanders slammed Amazon founder and world's wealthiest person Jeff Bezos stating that the latter was witnessing a rise in his personal wealth while hundreds of employees had put their lives at risk.

Over 300 Amazon employees have reportedly pledged to stay home from work, accusing the retail giant of putting its revenue above workers’ safety. They have claimed that the company failed in providing enough safe masks and not implemented strict temperature checks at the warehouses. Bernie Sanders stated that the way Amazon was treating its employees was an example of why a political revolution was needed to get rid of the 'rigged economy.'

$41 billion. That's how much Jeff Bezos has seen his wealth go up in the past 5 weeks. Meanwhile, his Amazon employees are putting their lives at risk in warehouses across the country. This is what a rigged economy is about, and why we need a political revolution. https://t.co/5jAkTMuYh8 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 27, 2020

Amazon employees protest in US

Labour groups like ‘United for Respect’ and ‘New York Communities for Change’ are working to mobilise employees for mass action by workers amid coronavirus pandemic.

According to media reports, more than 130 Amazon facilities have at least one employee testing positive from the novel coronavirus and last week a warehouse worker died from the infection. Employees have also complained about the company not providing paid sick leaves during a major public health crisis.

The United States has reported over 1.1 million coronavirus cases and more than 70,000 deaths, the highest in the world.

