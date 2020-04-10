'Campaign Over, Not Movement': Bernie Sanders Bows Out; President Trump Makes Big Claim

After his exit from the 2020 Presidential campaign, Bernie Sanders has taken to Twitter in a heartfelt video to urge his supporters to stay in the fight, stating that the campaign is coming to an end but not the movement.

While this campaign is coming to an end, our movement is not. Please stay in this fight with me. pic.twitter.com/DYMDufgnBK — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 9, 2020

US President Donald Trump blamed Elizabeth Warren for Bernie Sanders ending his democratic primary campaign for 2020 presidential elections on April 8. After Sanders announced the suspension of his campaign on Wednesday, Trump took to Twitter claiming the Vermont Senator would have won most of the states on Super Tuesday.

Bernie Sanders Suspends 2020 Democratic Presidential Campaign

US Senator Bernie Sanders suspended his 2020 Presidential campaign, his team announced on Wednesday. His departure ensures a way for the former vice-president Joe Biden, who is now a step closer to being the Democratic presidential nominee in the general election against Donald Trump due in November.

As per international media, the Vermont senator informed his team about the decision during an all-staff conference call on Wednesday morning and is expected to address supporters during a Livestream at 11:45 a.m.

With the ongoing pandemic, both candidates were unable to hold in-person campaign events. Sanders had spent the last several weeks on the sidelines, delivering addresses via Livestream and making occasional television appearances, while facing calls from fellow Democrats to exit the race and help unify the party behind Biden.

Sanders had first vaulted to national fame with a strong 2016 primary race against Hillary Clinton.

