US: Hundreds Of Amazon Employees To Go On Strike Against ‘unsafe’ Working Conditions

Hundreds of Amazon employees in the United States are expected to walk out of work from April 21 to protest against the allegedly unsafe working condition. Labour groups like ‘United for Respect’ and ‘New York Communities for Change’ are working to mobilise employees for mass action by workers amid coronavirus pandemic.

Over 300 Amazon employees have reportedly pledged to stay home from work, accusing the retail giant of putting its revenue above workers’ safety. They have claimed that the company failed in providing enough safe masks and not implemented strict temperature checks at the warehouses.

According to media reports, more than 130 Amazon facilities have at least one employee testing positive from the novel coronavirus and last week a warehouse worker died from the infection. Employees have also complained about the company not providing paid sick leaves during a major public health crisis.

Only after we took action, Amazon added rules on social distancing & sanitary practices.

'Investment in pay increases'

However, the e-commerce company has repeatedly claimed that it is supporting the employees, helping customers, aiding community relief, and furthering research during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, Amazon announced that the company has hired 100,000 employees within a month in full and part-time jobs across operations.

It boasted about continued investment in pay increases and expect to spend over $500 million to increase wages during this unprecedented time. It further added that the company will continue to invest in safety, pay, and benefits.

The United States has reported nearly 800,000 coronavirus cases and more than 42,000 deaths, the highest in the world. According to the latest report, nearly 2.5 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide with over 171,200 deaths, overwhelming the health care facilities across the globe.

