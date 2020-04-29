Cadbury Rubbishes '£1 Million Logo Revamp' Reports: "redesign Part Of Wider Brand Refresh"

Recently, Cadbury, the Birmingham UK-based chocolate giant unveiled a new design for their logo which had gone unchanged for 50 years. Several media reports claimed that the company had spent over £1million on a new logo for just modifying the previous one. Replying to such reports, Cadbury further issued a statement saying that the logo redesign is a for a much wider brand refresh and it includes all Cadbury visual assets.

"The Cadbury logo redesign is part of a much wider brand refresh which began over a year ago and touches all Cadbury visual assets. The cost of this work to the UK market was nowhere near the £1million figure that has recently been suggested and reported in the press," Cadbury said.

READ | Maharashtra Govt To Send 92 MSRTC Buses To Bring Back Students Stuck In Kota

A million for a logo sounds a lot... but they actually paid it for the complete global redesign of a multi-billion brand with hundreds of product variants. If you work in marketing but don’t think it’s worth paying people to do a good job on your biggest consumer touch point 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/76IKWjXjcG — Jerry Daykin (@jdaykin) April 28, 2020

The chocolatier, based in Bournville, issued a statement over the revamp, claiming the new logo "puts the humanity back" into the design. The new logo will appear in Australia next month, and in the UK in 2021. The logo is based on the signature William Cadbury, grandson of John, who established the firm way back in the 1820s.

Cadbury has used the signature of director William Cadbury since 1921 but did not stamp it on chocolate bars until 1960. John Cadbury founded the chocolate company in Birmingham in 1824.

READ | Cadbury Spent £1 Million On Its First Logo Revision In 50 Years, But Netizens Can't See It