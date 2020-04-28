Cadbury Spent £1 Million On Its First Logo Revision In 50 Years, But Netizens Can't See It

Cadbury, the Birmingham UK-based manufacturer renowned for its iconic chocolate bars, which include Dairy Milk and Bournville has unveiled a new design. The chocolate giant has spent £1million on a new logo, as per reports, modifying the previous one which had gone unchanged for 50 years.

Once you have a closer look at both the logos, in a cleaner image, the new logo lacks the thick lettering of the previous version, with a slightly modified tilt to the word 'Cadbury'.

The chocolatier, based in Bournville, issued a statement over the revamp, claiming the new logo "puts the humanity back" into the design. PR expert Mark Borkowski said the rebrand by agency Bulletproof could easily top £1million. But he said Cadbury was right to keep changes subtle rather than risk alienating its loyal customers.

The new logo will appear in Australia next month, and in the UK in 2021. The logo is based on the signature William Cadbury, grandson of John, who established the firm way back in the 1820s.

Cadbury has used the signature of director William Cadbury since 1921 but did not stamp it on chocolate bars until 1960. John Cadbury founded the chocolate company in Birmingham in 1824.

Netizens react

Cadbury, now owned by Mondelez, has been gaining a lot of attention on social media over the new logo, though.

Seriously!!!!!?#Cadbury changes its logo after 50 years and the new logo costs £ 1M 😳😳😳



A big sum 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8baWrdrncE — ⍟⃝ (@eskoosme) April 28, 2020

Surely a new logo is meant to help a brand - this new one for Cadbury looks like the U is now a W. pic.twitter.com/zb08HvZFHt — Grant Feller (@grantfeller) April 25, 2020

£1Million for this change ? BTW where is the change ? #cadburylogo 🤦‍♂️ nuts 😂 pic.twitter.com/JQgaNxkbeI — Raghunathan.P.S. (@raghunathan_ps) April 27, 2020

