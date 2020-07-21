Jeff Bezos Breaks Record For Most Billions Added In One Day, Here's How Much He Earned

Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man added a whopping $13 billion to his wealth, according to Bloomberg billionaires index. According to reports, the latest jump in Bezos's net worth is the largest single-day jump ever recorded for an individual since the billionaires' index was created in 2012. Bezos, who made his money in technology business recorded the massive jump in his wealth after his company Amazon Inc's share spiked by 7.9 percent. The surge in Amazon's share is reportedly based on the predictions that online shopping is going to take a front seat in the coming weeks.

According to the Bloomberg billionaires index, Bezoz's Year-to-Date (YTD) change stands at $74.4 billion as of July 21, despite the United States facing one of its worst economic crisis in more than a decade. YTD change is the earning of an individual or a company from the beginning of the year to date. Bezos is now worth $189 billion, one of the only two persons in the world with wealth amounting to three digits in billion USD. The second person who earned the most this year after Bezos is Tesla founder Elon Musk, who reportedly earned $46.9 billion and has a net worth of $74.5 billion, the same amount as the Amazon founder earned in seven months.

Wife gained too

According to reports, Bezos's wife MacKenzie Scott also recorded a jump of $4.6 billion in her wealth. MacKenzie and Jeff divorced in 2019, following which she became the third wealthiest woman in the world and is currently the 13th richest person overall. The divorce settlement was dubbed as the most expensive settlement ever, which saw her gain 35 percent of stocks in Amazon Inc. MacKenzie, however, has pledged to give away most of her wealth to charity. She and Jeff have four children together, of which a daughter they adopted from China.

Top 10 richest people

1. Jeff Bezos - $189B

2. Bill Gates - $118B

3. Bernard Arnault - $94.7B

4. Mark Zuckerberg - $93.1B

5. Steve Ballmer - $76.1B

6. Elon R Musk - $74.5B

7. Larry Page - $73.8B

8. Mukesh Ambani - $72.1B

9. Warren Buffett - $72.1B

10. Sergey Brin - $71.5B

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)