Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos 'happy To Lose' Customer Over Black Lives Matter Stance

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos shared a screenshot of an email that he had received over his stand on the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement. The email was sent by a person named Dave who used choicest of expletives to criticise Bezos and said that he won’t be ordering from the e-commerce firm anymore.

“You are a perfect a** ***e....I was placing an order with your company when I discovered your statement of support for Black Lives Matter... I cancelled my order and I know for a fact I won't be the only one,” the email read.

Bezos said that he has been receiving a number of sickening but not surprising responses in his inbox since his last post in which he had supported the Black Lives Matter movement. The Amazon CEO further added that it is important to make the hate “visible” and shouldn’t be allowed to hide in shadows.

“And, Dave, you’re the kind of customer I’m happy to lose,” wrote Bezos.

Amazon has been flashing message on its website that it stands in solidarity with the black community and the 56-year-old entrepreneur had also voiced his support for the movement. Earlier, Bezos received an email from a person named Macy in which the sender disagreed with “Black Lives Matter” message on Amazon saying “All Lives Matter!”.

“I am for everyone voicing their opinions and standing up for what you believe in, but for your company to blast this on your website is very offensive to me and I’m sure you’ll be hearing from others,” wrote the sender.

'Stance won't change'

Bezos replied that Black Lives Matter speaks to racism and the disproportionate risk that black people face in law enforcement and justice system. He said that “Black Lives Matter” doesn’t mean that other lives don’t matter.

“I want you to know I support this movement that we see happening all around us, and my stance won’t change,” wrote Bezos.

