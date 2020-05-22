Reliance's Jio Platforms Gets 5th Investment; KKR's Rs 11,367cr Takes Total To Rs 78,562cr

In a significant development, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) said private equity firm KKR will invest Rs 11,367 crore for a 2.32% stake in Jio Platforms. This deal is the fifth big investment in Jio in quick succession, after the social media giant Facebook and private investment firms Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners and General Atlantic, with the total investment amount now standing at Rs 78,562 crore.

This transaction values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. The deal is said to be the largest ever by KKR in Asia.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, said, “I am delighted to welcome KKR, one of the world’s most respected financial investors, as a valued partner in our onward march to growing and transforming the Indian digital ecosystem for the benefit of all Indians. KKR shares our ambitious goal of building a premier Digital Society in India. KKR has a proven track record of being a valuable partner to industry-leading franchises and has been committed to India for many years. We are looking forward to leveraging KKR’s global platform, industry knowledge and operational expertise to further grow Jio.”

Henry Kravis, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of KKR, said, “Few companies have the potential to transform a country’s digital ecosystem in the way that Jio Platforms is doing in India, and potentially worldwide. Jio Platforms is a true homegrown next generation technology leader in India that is unmatched in its ability to deliver technology solutions and services to a country that is experiencing a digital revolution. We are investing behind Jio Platforms’ impressive momentum, world-class innovation and strong leadership team, and we view this landmark investment as a strong indicator of KKR’s commitment to supporting leading technology companies in India and Asia Pacific.”