×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 16:32 IST

Indian aviation industry’s 24-26% fleet capacity to remain grounded till March end, says ICRA

With one-fourth of domestic carriers' fleet likely to be grounded, airlines are adding capacities to meet the summer rush.

Reported by: Saqib Malik
GoFirst road ahead
GoFirst road ahead | Image:GoFirst road ahead
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

Aircraft groundings: The Indian aviation sector has been of late affected by engine failures and supply chain challenges. This has resulted in the grounding of aircraft for select airlines, thus impacting overall industry capacity, as measured by available seat kilometre or ASKMs, with nearly 20-22 per cent of the total industry fleet grounded as of September 30, 2023. 
The recent powder-coating-related concerns in engines are expected to result in the additional grounding of aircraft in Q4 FY2024, implying that 24-26 per cent of the industry capacity will be grounded by March 31, 2024, thus affecting the industry’s ASKMs,  Kinjal Shah, Vice President & Co-Group Head - Corporate Ratings, ICRA Limited told Republic Business in an exclusive interaction. 

 

Hovering but not arrived yet   

Rating agency ICRA has maintained a ‘stable’ outlook for India’s aviation sector, stating that domestic air traffic for the current financial year ending March 31 is estimated to grow 8-13 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 15-15.5 crore, and a similar rate of growth is expected in FY25, taking the passenger traffic to 16.5 to 17 crore in the coming fiscal.

Advertisement

Kinjal Shah, Vice President & Co-Group Head, Corporate Ratings, ICRA Limited told Republic Business that with almost 24-26 per cent of the fleet of Indian carriers expected to be grounded until the end of FY24, airlines are looking at expanding their capacities by taking on spot leases so as to meet the upcoming peak season demand.

The capacity deployment of airlines in February this year was up by 3.4 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year. The demand-supply imbalance in India’s air travel becomes more evident at the onset of a high-demand season. Shah told Republic Business that with almost 24-26 per cent of the fleet of Indian carriers expected to have been grounded in Q1FY25, airlines are looking at expanding their capacities by taking on spot leases so as to meet the upcoming peak season demand.

Advertisement

Notably, even as the capacity deployment of airlines seen during February this year witnessed substantial growth,  the planned total seat capacity airlines expect to offer in the upcoming months was lower by 5.6 per cent as compared to the pre-COVID levels of February 2020.  

As the peak travel period, spanning from April to July approaches fast, the route and fleet expansions of airlines are happening thick and fast.  Last month, IndiGo announced new domestic routes to tap into the summer travel demand. The latest routes will be functional from March 31. Budget carrier SpiceJet on Thursday finalised a lease deal for 10 aircraft to enhance summer capacity.  

Advertisement

Image credit: Unsplash 

Passenger Load Factor, ATF   

It is estimated that the domestic aviation industry operated at a passenger load factor (PLF) of 90 per cent in February 2024, against 88 per cent in February 2023 and 88 per cent in February 2020, which is also the yardstick for pre-COVID levels. 

As per the ICRA report, in FY2024, the Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices witnessed a sequential decline till June 2023. Post which, it increased sequentially till October 2023. However, they decreased sequentially again by 6 per cent in November 2023, 5 per cent in December 2023, 4 per cent in January 2024, and 1 per cent in February 2024. 

Advertisement

In March 2024, the prices were marginally higher sequentially by 0.5 per cent. From April 2023 till September 2023, ATF prices were lower on a YoY basis, however, it increased by 1.3 per cent YoY in October 2023, the first time in FY2024, driven by the increasing crude oil prices over the past four months. 

“Nevertheless, in November 2023, December 2023, January 2024, February 2024, and March 2024, the ATF prices were lower by 8.3 per cent, 10.5 per cent, 6.4 per cent, 10.9 per cent, and 6.8 per cent on a YoY basis, respectively, following the trend in crude oil prices,” says the ICRA report.

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 16:05 IST

Business

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

McDonald's

McDonald's outage

a few seconds ago
Rupee payment agreement doubles value of India's engineering exports to Russia

Exports soar

a few seconds ago
TMC's Arjun Singh, Dibyendu Adhikari Join BJP

Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE

a minute ago
Annamalai and PM Modi

Watch: What Did Annamalai

2 minutes ago
RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav

RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav

8 minutes ago
BRS Leader K Kavitha

LIVE News

8 minutes ago
Microsoft

Google competitive edge

8 minutes ago
Cybersecurity

New Uber bug discovered

9 minutes ago
Aditi

Aditi-Siddharth's Date

10 minutes ago
Gina Carano

Gina Carano On Star Wars

10 minutes ago
Exclusive: RBI has been a progressive regulato: Amazon Pay CEO and VP

Amazon Pay CEO on RBI

10 minutes ago
K Kavitha Under ED Radar

K Kavitha Under ED Radar

13 minutes ago
Ed Sheeran, RRR poster

Ed Sheeran Praises RRR

16 minutes ago
Summer drinks

Summer Drinks To Hydrate

17 minutes ago
BRS

ED Raids K Kavitha House

20 minutes ago
Mobile gaming

Gaming study Meta

20 minutes ago
UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal line-up

UEFA Champions League

23 minutes ago
Aditi

Aditi’s Floral Saree

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BPSC TRE 3.0 to be held today, check important instructions here

    Education11 hours ago

  2. Nita, Mom Purnima, Sister Mamta's Sweet Moment At Anant's Pre-wedding

    Entertainment17 hours ago

  3. Maharashtra: Over 100 Police Trainees Suffer Food Poisoning in Dhule

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Mamata Pushed From Behind In Her Home Which Led To Concussion: Hospital

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Rajasthan Reduces Petrol, Diesel Prices; Hikes DA of Employees by 4%

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo