Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 15:06 IST

Adani Group initiates biometric data collection for Mumbai's Dharavi slum redevelopment

The data collection effort, beginning in February, will involve a comprehensive survey of up to 1 million residents in Dharavi.

Business Desk
Dharavi
Adani Group initiates biometric data collection for Mumbai's Dharavi slum redevelopment | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dharavi's slum redevelopment: In a step towards the redevelopment of Mumbai's sprawling Dharavi slum, the Adani Group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, is set to commence data and biometric collection in February. The project aims to transform one of Asia's largest slums, covering 640 acres, into a revitalised urban area. However, the process faces challenges, including legal disputes over the contract award.

The data collection effort, beginning in February, will involve a comprehensive survey of up to one million residents in Dharavi. This initiative plays a crucial role in determining eligibility for the free housing units allocated in the redeveloped area. The Adani Group secured the redevelopment bid in partnership with the state of Maharashtra, marking a pivotal moment in the prolonged efforts to revamp Dharavi.

Advertisement

Free housing

Eligibility for free housing is restricted to residents who lived in Dharavi before the year 2000. With the last survey conducted 15 years ago, concerns arose about the potential relocation of around 700,000 ineligible inhabitants, raising anxieties about lost livelihoods and increased rent burdens for affected individuals.

Advertisement

SVR Srinivas, head of the Dharavi Redevelopment Authority overseeing the project, outlined the survey methodology. A door-to-door approach will utilise questionnaires to gather comprehensive details about Dharavi's occupants, distinguish between residential and commercial use, validate ownership proofs, and collect biometric data.

"Our objective is that all eligible people should get houses, and no ineligible people should get undue advantage," stated Srinivas.

Advertisement

The Adani-led firm plans to deploy global teams for the redevelopment project, expecting the actual construction to commence within a year. The comprehensive survey will be conducted in two phases, with a pilot phase covering a few hundred residents within three to four weeks, followed by the full-scale exercise lasting nine months.

Controversy surrounds the redevelopment project, with the opposition parties alleging favouritism towards Adani in the $614 million bid award. Both the state government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party, and Adani deny any wrongdoing. The Dharavi Redevelopment Authority will play a pivotal role in finalising the eligibility criteria and overseeing the allocation of free homes or relocations based on the survey results. Additional staffing is expected to support the comprehensive survey and subsequent redevelopment initiatives.

Advertisement

(with Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 15:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'INDIA NEEDS SOMEONE LIKE HIM': Gavaskar impressed with young IND star

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  2. Nasser Hussain reveals ONE SLOPPY THING India is doing vs England

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  3. 'I Am Life Partner of Brave Warrior': Hemant Soren's wife

    India News19 minutes ago

  4. Hamilton's ex-teammate breaks silence on sensational Ferrari move

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  5. Not Samantha Ruth Prabhu, THIS Actress Joins Star Cast Of RC16

    Entertainment21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement