Published 19:51 IST, September 15th 2024
Adani Group wins bid to supply 6,600MW of electricity to Maharashtra
Adani Power will supply solar power at a fixed cost of Rs 2.70 per unit throughout the entire supply period, while that from coal will be indexed to coal prices.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Adani Group has won the bid to supply electricity to Maharashtra. | Image: Gautam Adani
