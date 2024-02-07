Advertisement

AI 589 takes off: Air India on Monday commenced its scheduled commercial flights featuring India's first Airbus A350-900. The inaugural flight, AI 589, took off from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The Airbus A350-900 was initially deployed on domestic routes for crew familiarisation and regulatory compliance. Passengers from major cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, will soon experience the new aircraft. This development follows Air India's substantial 470-aircraft order placed less than a year ago, underlining the airline's focus on modernising its fleet.

Cabin configuration insight

Flight AI 589, which departed from Mumbai with a full-capacity load of passengers, featured the A350-900's three-class cabin configuration with 316 seats. The cabin includes 28 private business suites, 24 premium economy seats, and 264 spacious economy seats. Onboard amenities include the Panasonic eX3 in-flight entertainment system and HD screens.



Equipped with Rolls Royce Trent XWB engines, the A350-900 boasts a 20 per cent improvement in fuel efficiency compared to similar aircraft, contributing to reduced fuel emissions. While currently operating on domestic routes, the aircraft will later be deployed for long-haul international flights.



The A350-900 had previously been on display at the Wings India Global Aviation Summit in Hyderabad, providing a preview of its inflight entertainment and amenities. The first A350, registered as VT-JRA, arrived at IGI Airport, Delhi, on December 23, 2023, marking the commencement of Air India's extensive 470-aircraft order.

Air India's A350 timetable

Flight AI 0589, operating on January 22, 2024, will fly from Bengaluru (BLR) to Mumbai (BOM) departing at 07:05 and arriving at 08:50. The same flight will then continue its journey from Mumbai to Chennai (MAA) with a departure at 10:05 and arrival at 12:05. Another leg of AI 0589 will depart from Chennai at 13:20 and reach Bengaluru at 14:30.

Subsequently, flight AI 0587, also on January 22, 2024, will operate from Bengaluru to Chennai departing at 16:00 and arriving at 17:10. The same flight will continue from Chennai to Hyderabad (HYD), departing at 18:30 and arriving at 19:40, followed by a leg from Hyderabad to Bengaluru departing at 21:10 and arriving at 22:20. Additionally, flight AI 0868 on January 23, 2024, will operate from Bengaluru to Delhi (DEL) departing at 07:40 and arriving at 10:30.

Lastly, AI 0869 on the same day will fly from Delhi to Bengaluru, departing at 19:00 and arriving at 21:50.