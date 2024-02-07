English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 18:47 IST

Air India international flights to soon offer luxury travel experience

Air India A350-900 launching international connections will see inflight luxury trends set in.

Business Desk
Air India
Air India's AI powered virtual travel assistance for travellers. | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Luxe touch to travel: Adding a splash of luxury to air travel, Tata-owned Air India is set to introduce several inflight add-ons across cabin classes on its international long-haul flights. As per a statement of the airline, apart from the new amenity kits, Air India has unveiled a luxurious and sustainable bedding refresh, as well as new Chinaware, cutlery, and glassware. “The new luxury experience will roll out on medium and long-haul international flights, starting mid-2024 when Air India A350-900 enters international commercial operations,” the statement said. “First and Business class amenity kits by Ferragamo: Ferragamo, the world-renowned Italian luxury fashion house, has designed amenity kits exclusively for Air India,” the statement added.

Each first and business class kit, encased in a bespoke presentation bag with unique motifs celebrating different printing styles of India, includes Ferragamo body lotion, hand cream, lip balm, comfortable socks, a plush eye mask, and a specially designed Air India keepsake, the statement added. “The first class kit additionally includes an Eau de Parfum. Air India is the world’s first airline to have amenity kits in Ferragamo’s new brand identity,” it said.

Advertisement

Premium economy amenity kit

As per Air India, its award-winning amenity kit for premium economy guests has been refreshed to incorporate Air India’s signature red colour in its design, and includes skincare essentials by the renowned Swedish label Verso. Economy class amenity kits, to be provided only on ultra long-haul flights, include an eye mask, socks, and hand lotion, and are made using premium quality recyclable and reusable kraft paper.

Advertisement

As per the airline, the first and business class guests will continue to enjoy. Air India’s award-winning and refreshed loungewear by TUMI. Keeping style and sustainability as key considerations, Air India’s TUMI loungewear is made from recycled materials blended with cotton for extra softness and breathability. First and Business class guests will also enjoy plush velour slippers for maximal comfort in the sky.

Comfortable luxe bed linen

Air India guests in first and business class will be provided specially made and designed linen, inspired by the airline’s new global brand identity. This includes plush bespoke duvets that are sustainable and lightweight, and mattress toppers crafted with premium multi-layer material, including a memory foam layer, that enhance long-haul sleep experience in the skies.

“The first and business class blankets are made of premium wool blend, bespoke to Air India in its new identity,” the company statement said.

Advertisement

The delicate jacquard border and the motif are inspired by the traditional Sozni embroidery of Jammu & Kashmir, a Union Territory of India. Air India will be the world's only airline to offer wool-blended blankets in First and Business class, Air India said in its statement.

“Premium economy and economy guests will enjoy the comfort and warmth in a twill weave cabin blanket designed to reflect the new brand elements,” the statement added.

Advertisement

Table setting and dining experience

The exquisite collection of chinaware blends lightweight and durable materials with subtle brand elements like the intricate ‘mandala patterns’ and India-inspired designs for a luxurious and culturally rich dining experience. The uniquely India-inspired, tiffin box-shaped, salt-pepper cruet set in gold finish is sure to delight guests from around the world. First class guests will receive exclusive, copper-gold thalis for Indian meals. In premium economy, meals will be served in lightweight melamine material tableware, with etched mandala pattern on side plates, bowls, and multipurpose glass.

Advertisement

Business class guests will enjoy luxurious, lead-free glassware from Slovakia, which boasts infinite transparency, thanks to the use of a rare element of the highest quality erbium. Exquisite stainless-steel cutlery, featuring weight-saving hollow handles, will further elevate guests’ dining experience.

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 18:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

22 minutes ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

25 minutes ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Releases WhatsApp Chats of Hemant in Court, Info on Scam Accessed

    Politics News17 minutes ago

  2. RBI greenlights Zoho, Juspay, Decentro as payment aggregators

    Business News20 minutes ago

  3. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India News21 minutes ago

  4. Gigantic update on The Rock vs Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes

    Sports 23 minutes ago

  5. Gangs Of Godavari Delayed Further, Vishwak's Gaami To Release In March

    Entertainment25 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement