Advertisement

Luxe touch to travel: Adding a splash of luxury to air travel, Tata-owned Air India is set to introduce several inflight add-ons across cabin classes on its international long-haul flights. As per a statement of the airline, apart from the new amenity kits, Air India has unveiled a luxurious and sustainable bedding refresh, as well as new Chinaware, cutlery, and glassware. “The new luxury experience will roll out on medium and long-haul international flights, starting mid-2024 when Air India A350-900 enters international commercial operations,” the statement said. “First and Business class amenity kits by Ferragamo: Ferragamo, the world-renowned Italian luxury fashion house, has designed amenity kits exclusively for Air India,” the statement added.

Each first and business class kit, encased in a bespoke presentation bag with unique motifs celebrating different printing styles of India, includes Ferragamo body lotion, hand cream, lip balm, comfortable socks, a plush eye mask, and a specially designed Air India keepsake, the statement added. “The first class kit additionally includes an Eau de Parfum. Air India is the world’s first airline to have amenity kits in Ferragamo’s new brand identity,” it said.

Advertisement

Premium economy amenity kit

As per Air India, its award-winning amenity kit for premium economy guests has been refreshed to incorporate Air India’s signature red colour in its design, and includes skincare essentials by the renowned Swedish label Verso. Economy class amenity kits, to be provided only on ultra long-haul flights, include an eye mask, socks, and hand lotion, and are made using premium quality recyclable and reusable kraft paper.

Advertisement

As per the airline, the first and business class guests will continue to enjoy. Air India’s award-winning and refreshed loungewear by TUMI. Keeping style and sustainability as key considerations, Air India’s TUMI loungewear is made from recycled materials blended with cotton for extra softness and breathability. First and Business class guests will also enjoy plush velour slippers for maximal comfort in the sky.

Comfortable luxe bed linen

Air India guests in first and business class will be provided specially made and designed linen, inspired by the airline’s new global brand identity. This includes plush bespoke duvets that are sustainable and lightweight, and mattress toppers crafted with premium multi-layer material, including a memory foam layer, that enhance long-haul sleep experience in the skies.

“The first and business class blankets are made of premium wool blend, bespoke to Air India in its new identity,” the company statement said.

Advertisement

The delicate jacquard border and the motif are inspired by the traditional Sozni embroidery of Jammu & Kashmir, a Union Territory of India. Air India will be the world's only airline to offer wool-blended blankets in First and Business class, Air India said in its statement.

“Premium economy and economy guests will enjoy the comfort and warmth in a twill weave cabin blanket designed to reflect the new brand elements,” the statement added.

Advertisement

Table setting and dining experience

The exquisite collection of chinaware blends lightweight and durable materials with subtle brand elements like the intricate ‘mandala patterns’ and India-inspired designs for a luxurious and culturally rich dining experience. The uniquely India-inspired, tiffin box-shaped, salt-pepper cruet set in gold finish is sure to delight guests from around the world. First class guests will receive exclusive, copper-gold thalis for Indian meals. In premium economy, meals will be served in lightweight melamine material tableware, with etched mandala pattern on side plates, bowls, and multipurpose glass.

Advertisement

Business class guests will enjoy luxurious, lead-free glassware from Slovakia, which boasts infinite transparency, thanks to the use of a rare element of the highest quality erbium. Exquisite stainless-steel cutlery, featuring weight-saving hollow handles, will further elevate guests’ dining experience.