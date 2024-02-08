Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 18:40 IST

Air India launches Hyderabad to Riyadh direct flight

Air India Express has strengthened its presence on India-Gulf routes.

Business Desk
Air India Express
Air India Express | Image:Air India Express
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Air India Express has launched new routes connecting Hyderabad with Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia. The airline will operate three weekly direct flights on these routes, strengthening its presence in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, said a company statement.   

The airline recently launched flights connecting Hyderabad with Dammam. With this, Air India Express connects Hyderabad with three important cities in Saudi Arabia. Operations on the Hyderabad-Riyadh route will commence on February 2, 2024, the statement said. 

Speaking about the launch of the new routes, Tara Naidu, Vice President, International Business, Air India Express, said, “The India-Gulf routes have always been a mainstay for Air India Express, and we are elated to now connect Hyderabad with Riyadh and Dammam in Saudi Arabia. We recently launched flights connecting Hyderabad with Gwalior and Amritsar and already operate to multiple other domestic destinations from the city of pearls. Air India Express remains committed to its promise of offering enhanced connectivity, both within India and in the region, on the back of a growing fleet."  

The airline has released the schedule for daily non-stop flights between Hyderabad and Riyadh, with bookings available through the airline’s award-winning mobile app and website airindiaexpress.com, as well as other major booking platforms. “Recently, Air India Express launched the Vista VIP, its business class-like product, in a bid to enhance customer experience. The offering includes wider seats and increased legroom, Gourmair hot meals, additional baggage allowance, and Xpress ahead priority boarding services,” the statement said. 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 18:40 IST

