Enhancing pilot skills: Canadian company CAE has signed a long-term agreement of 15-years with Indian carrier Akasa Air for imparting training to Boeing 737MAX pilots, as per a CAE statement. CAE’s facilities in India will see the pilot training take place.

As per the company statement, Akasa Air will utilise CAE’s best-in-class training facilities, instructors, and latest-generation full-flight simulators for the next 15 years, fulfilling the airline’s commitment to develop the world’s best-trained pilots who meet the highest training standards.

“The partnership is also a game changer for the Indian aviation industry which will require a strong force of highly skilled aviators to drive its growth,” the statement added.

CAE has trained Akasa Air pilots since the initiation of the airline’s operations in 2022, providing world-class infrastructure and a rigorous and immersive simulation training curriculum that enables them to meet superior levels of proficiency.

Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO, Akasa Air said, “We are pleased to further cement our partnership with CAE, one of the world’s leading pilot training technology providers. Akasa Air is built on a strong foundation of reliability and practices the highest standards of safety and precision in global aviation. Our approach to learning and development is rooted in developing a future-ready workforce to gain a competitive advantage in the dynamic aviation landscape,"

"As we receive a substantial influx of aircraft in the coming decade, this partnership will provide us access to the world’s best training facilities for the next 15 years and will help us build a team of highly experienced and skilled pilots, as we continue our commitment of becoming one of the world’s safest airlines,” the Akasa CEO added.

Nick Leontidis, CAE’s Group President, Civil Aviation said, “This long-term agreement is a testament to the quality of the pilot training we deliver and the strong relationship we have built with Akasa in a relatively short time.”

“In the fast-growing Indian aviation sector, CAE has the infrastructure and resources to support the expansion of airline partners, like Akasa Air, in the region,” Leontidis added.

CAE has a illustrious presence in India, operating 13 state-of-the-art simulators in three commercial aviation training centres and delivering essential pilot training and training services to airlines in India. Last year, CAE became a Boeing Authorised Training Provider for Boeing’s Competency-Based Training and Assessment (CBTA) curriculum in India.

CAE shares Akasa Air’s commitment to sustainable operations. In 2020, CAE became the first carbon-neutral Canadian aerospace company, reducing its emissions and investing in projects that offset residual annual carbon emissions for its global operations, including in India.