Updated January 12th, 2024 at 19:35 IST

AP cabinet greenlights infrastructure overhaul with 2,816 projects under SIDF

The approved projects span diverse sectors, including health and family welfare, higher and technical education.

Business Desk
Infra
Representative | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Grrenlight to infrastructural projects: To boost infrastructure development, the Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure (CCI) has given the nod to a whopping 2,816 project proposals under the State Infrastructure Development Fund (SIDF) phase 1 for the fiscal year 2023–24. This ambitious initiative, amounting to over Rs 1,253 crore, aims to propel the state's growth and development, with a prudent cap of Rs 626 crore set for the current year's expenditure.

Diverse sectors

Sharat Chauhan, Principal Commissioner of the state's Finance, Planning, and Investment department, revealed the groundbreaking decision in an official order. The approved projects span diverse sectors, including health and family welfare, higher and technical education, home, Indigenous Affairs, Panchayati Raj, tourism, environment, and forests.

While Chauhan emphasised that the allocation is indicative and subject to verification of actual requirements and adherence to SIDF guidelines, he also underscored the importance of following established rules and guidelines in project execution.

"All works will be awarded based on prevailing rules, government orders, and compliance with all GFR/CVC guidelines," stated Chauhan. He emphasised that departments should incur expenditure only after thorough budgeting in consultation with the Finance, Planning, and Investment department, with final regularisation during the revised estimate for 2023–24.

Need for timely completion

Chauhan emphasised the need for timely project completion, cautioning against cost or time overruns. He highlighted that changes to projects would not be entertained unless duplicity was detected, and no allowances for revised estimates, cost escalation, or changes in the scheme would be permitted.

The official directed the commissioners and secretaries of the concerned departments to actively monitor and review project implementation progress regularly. They are tasked with ensuring timely submission of quarterly progress reports, utilisation certificates, photographs, and completion certificates, with strict adherence to guidelines.

Chauhan warned that any violation of instructions and guidelines would be the sole responsibility of the officers concerned, underscoring the commitment to accountability and effective project execution. As Arunachal Pradesh embarks on this ambitious infrastructure overhaul, stakeholders and observers will keenly follow the progress of these projects and their impact on the state's socio-economic landscape.

(with PTI inputs)

Published January 12th, 2024 at 19:35 IST

