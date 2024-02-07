Advertisement

Aparna Constructions housing projects: Hyderabad-based real estate firm Aparna Constructions and Estates, on Tuesday, declared an investment of Rs 2,425 crore to develop two expansive housing projects in the city.

The two housing projects, named Aparna Newlands and Aparna Sarovar Towers, are poised to redefine the real estate landscape with a combined investment of Rs 2,425 crore. Aparna Newlands, sprawling across 14 acres, will encompass a total of 1,976 units, offering a diverse range of apartment sizes. On the other hand, the Aparna Sarovar Towers project, spanning 5 acres, will feature 585 units, contributing to the overall goal of creating a thriving and well-connected community.

Aparna Constructions, a prominent player in South India's real estate sector and a division of the esteemed Aparna Group, was founded by SS Reddy and CV Reddy in 1996. With a strong foundation and a vision for excellence, the company has become one of the largest real estate developers in the region.

The newly announced projects are set to offer individual unit sizes ranging from approximately 1,475 sq. ft. to 3,700 sq. ft., catering to a diverse range of preferences and requirements. Aparna Constructions aims to create meticulously planned and modern living spaces that align with the evolving needs of homebuyers.

The real estate developer boasts a rich portfolio, consisting of 77 projects, including 66 residential properties and 11 commercial and retail spaces spread across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. The commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has positioned Aparna Constructions as a trusted and innovative player in the real estate market.

Hyderabad, the chosen location for these upcoming projects, has witnessed a surge in residential sales, as reported by real estate consultant Square Yards. The city recorded an impressive 16,808 transactions in the October-December period of the previous year, amounting to a substantial Rs 9,497 crore. This positive trend further reinforces the strategic choice of Hyderabad as a thriving real estate market.

(With Reuters inputs.)